AOC knocks fellow Dems for refusing to pass 'accountability' checks on CBP funding

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. has taken aim at her fellow lawmakers, including those in her own party, for failing to pass measures that would monitor how Customs and Border Protection (CBP) uses congressional funding.

"And to think this week the GOP & Dem 'Problem Solvers Caucus' fought to eliminate ALL accountability amendments from funding," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

"They just wrote a multi-billion dollar blank check for misconduct."

The New Yorker was referring to a caucus whose co-chair has criticized her for targeting some Democrats over their decision to vote with Republicans. The Problem Solvers Caucus includes 48 members, evenly divided among Republicans and Democrats and dedicated to finding bipartisan agreement on major policy issues.

Ocasio-Cortez's comments came after House Democrats approved supplemental funding for immigration authorities and conditions at the border. She previously urged her colleagues to defund CBP as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid reports of inhumane conditions at migrant camps.

On Tuesday, the New York Congresswoman continued attacking CBP, accusing the agency of pushing lies about her.

"And now CBP is pushing easily disprovable lies about members of Congress. Truly nuts," she said. She linked to tweet disputing the National Border Patrol Council's (NBPC) contention that the congresswoman described their agents as "Nazis."

"When Rep. Ocasio-Cortez refers to CBP facilities as concentration camps and our agents as Nazis -- when neither could be further from the truth -- she does nothing to improve the political discourse," a press release from the group read.

The NBPC, a labor union for border agents, was referring to Ocasio-Cortez's controversial labeling of migrant detention centers as "concentration camps." The comparison immediately conjured discussion about Nazi Germany, which Ocasio-Cortez said had camps that were different from the type of concentration camps -- or mass detention centers -- she referenced.

Also on Tuesday, the freshman congresswoman suggested CBP was a "rogue agency."

She referenced a report about agents belonging to a Facebook group that posted offensive content about her and others.

"9,500 current + former CBP officers are part of a violently racist & sexually violent secret Facebook group," she said.

CBP did not respond to Fox News' request for comment. When the NBPC responded to the report, it distanced its agents from its content and condemned the offensive posts.

"The content found in this group ... is not representative of our employees and does a great disservice to all Border Patrol agents, the overwhelming majority of whom perform their duties honorably," the group said.