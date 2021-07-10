AOC goes to bat against Rep. Boebert on 'good ol conservative values'

New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went to head with Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebart on Twitter Saturday, using the congresswoman’s comments to condemn "good ol conservative values."

Speaking from the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Boebert, a divisive figure in the GOP spoke to a cheering crowd about her role in Congress.

"We’re here to tell government we don’t want your benefits. We don’t want your welfare. Don’t come knocking on my door…you leave us the hell alone," she said to cheers.

But the Republican’s comments struck a chord with another polarizing figure on the other side of the aisle.

"Tell ‘em loud and proud girl! GOP will strip your unemployment protections and dismantle any semblance of a public safety net we have left," Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet Saturday night. "Then make working people pay way more for everything on low wages while Wall St gets a meal ticket!

"Good ol conservative values baby," she added.

Boebert and Ocasio-Cortez are no strangers to harsh rhetoric.

Even before entering office, Boebert, a freshman congresswoman, set her sights on the New York Democrat.

From the campaign trail, the Colorado Republican made it a core part of her candidacy that she was "running against" Ocasio-Cortez’s values.

"I am ready to be the one that steps up for conservative values and takes on AOC," she said.

Just as Ocasio-Cortez has criticized Boebert’s politics, the Colorado native has also repeatedly called the New Yorker a "communist."

The tension between the two only intensified after the Capitol attack in January, when Boebert was criticized for tweeting the location of lawmakers as they huddled in the House chambers.

Ocasio-Cortez later told followers on her Instagram, "I thought I was going to die."

The two female lawmakers have repeatedly gone after each other on and off the House floor.