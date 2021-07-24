Antifa sympathizers celebrate death of Washington state officer

Twitter accounts linked to the leftist activist group Antifa rejoiced at the news that a Washington State police officer had been shot in the head and killed.

"A @ClarkCoSheriff deputy was shot in the head near Portland (in Vancouver, Wash.) overnight and killed," journalist Andy Ngo tweeted Saturday along with screenshots of tweets he says are linked to Antifa. "The suspect remains at large. Antifa accounts have been celebrating on Twitter in response."

WHAT IS ANTIFA, THE FAR-LEFT GROUP TIED TO VIOLENT PROTESTS?



The accounts posted by Ngo show users with Twitter bios using terminology such as "ACAB", which stands for all cops are bastards, and responding to the news of the deceased officer with positive comments such as , "Cheers, I’ll drink to that."

Another user reacted to the news with "TAKBIR," which is the name of the phrase "Allahu akbar," Arabic for "God is great." Another user with the Antifa logo as its profile photo celebrated the officer's death by writing, "I'll bet his pig family is crying."

ANTIFA VIOLENTLY CLASHES WITH POLICE OUTSIDE LOS ANGELES SPA FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRANSGENDER DISROBING INCIDENT

Calls to defund the police, a move promoted by prominent Democrats nationwide, were also seen in several of the bios and tweets.

The police officer, who remains unidentified, was shot during a standoff on Friday night and two suspects are reportedly in custody in connection with that killing.

