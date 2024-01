Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Colby Cohen, a former defenseman for the Colorado Avalanche, ripped pro-Palestine protesters on Monday as they were chanting past a cancer hospital in New York City.

A video on X showed the protesters marching past Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which also contains a pediatric day hospital. The leader of the protest called the cancer hospital a "complicit institution" as they alleged Palestine is the target of genocide.

"Make sure they hear you, they’re in the windows," the woman said on a loudspeaker.

Cohen, in response to the protesters, went scorched Earth in a post on X.

"If you are wondering what scum of the earth look like, it’s these people harassing and yelling at children at Sloan Kettering getting cancer treatments," he wrote. "Hard to fathom there are adults that condone and support that type of behavior."

Cohen is among the voices who have ripped Palestine supporters who have claimed Israel is waging a genocidal war against Palestinians after Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attacks.

More than 130 Israeli hostages are still being held captive by Hamas. In the wake of a devastating milestone surrounding the 100th day of captivity for hostages being held by the Hamas terror group in Gaza, President Biden issued a statement on Sunday, vowing to continue to work to secure their freedom.

"For 100 days, they have existed in fear for their lives, not knowing what tomorrow will bring. For 100 days, their families have lived in agony, praying for the safe return of their loved ones. And for each of those 100 days, the hostages and their families have been at the forefront of my mind as my national security team and I have worked non-stop to try to secure their freedom," Biden said.

