Anti-Israel protesters arrested after storming Schumer, Gillibrand's NYC office building

Anti-Israel protesters were arrested after storming the lobby of Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s offices in New York City. The NYPD confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers made arrests at "an unscheduled demonstration" at 780 Third Avenue, where both senators’ NYC offices are located.

The protesters, clad in black and yellow, put out signs with various slogans, including two that addressed Schumer and Gillibrand directly, demanding they "stop starving Gaza." They also chanted "Free, free Palestine, stop the genocide." Among the activists was actor Sara Ramirez, who starred in "Grey's Anatomy" and "And Just Like That," according to Reuters.

It is unclear exactly how many people were arrested, as the NYPD was not disclosing that information at the time of this writing.

Earlier this week, Schumer released a statement decrying the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

"The reporting and images out of Gaza – depicting the devastating levels of hunger, starvation, suffering, and death – are wholly unacceptable and underscore the dire human cost of this ongoing conflict that cannot be ignored," the statement read.

"Regardless of the status of negotiations, the Trump administration and the Israeli government must urgently work with experienced and long-standing humanitarian and development partners of the United States to surge the delivery of food, services, and humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza. The action taken by the Israeli government to lift some restrictions on aid is a step forward – but much more must be done," Schumer added.

On Friday, President Donald Trump told Axios that he is working on a plan to "get people fed" in Gaza. The outlet noted that the president was concerned about starvation in Gaza, but placed the blame on Hamas. Additionally, Trump told Axios that Witkoff was "doing great work," but that he had not gotten a briefing from his special envoy yet.

Also on Friday, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff visited aid distribution sites run by the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

"Went into Gaza today [and] observed humanitarian food program by U.S.-launched GHF. Hamas hates GHF [because] it gets food to [people without] it being looted by Hamas. Over 100 MILLION meals served in 2 months," Huckabee wrote on X. In a separate post, Huckabee hailed GHF’s work as "an incredible feat."

Huckabee also told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade that the situation in Gaza is "a mess" because of Hamas. He added that he had seen evidence of the terror group stealing aid and selling it on the black market. According to Huckabee, a 4-kilogram (8.8-pound) bag of sugar is being sold on the black market for as much as $200.

Witkoff said that he and Huckabee spent five hours in Gaza "level setting the facts on the ground, assessing conditions and meeting with [GHF] and other agencies." He added that the aim of the visit was to give President Donald Trump "a clear understanding of the humanitarian situation and help craft a plan to deliver food and medical aid to the people of Gaza."

Fox News Digital reached out to the NYPD as well as the offices of Schumer and Gillibrand.