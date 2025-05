Americans who don't have their REAL IDs will still be allowed to fly after the May 7 deadline, but they will face extra screening and delays at the airport.

Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem made the announcement during a House Appropriations Committee hearing on Tuesday.

"People will be allowed to fly," Noem told lawmakers. "We will make sure it’s as seamless as possible."

