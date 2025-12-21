AmericaFest honors Target employee Jeanie Beeman after viral video shows calm response to harassment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA honored a Target employee who went viral after a customer accosted her for wearing a Charlie Kirk shirt to work this weekend.

Jeanie Beeman, 72, received a flood of support from conservatives on social media after a woman filmed herself confronting Beeman about the shirt. The woman in the video hurled expletives at Beeman and condemned her as a "racist," but Beeman reacted calmly and de-escalated the situation.

"I'm sorry, but I'm not going to stand here and argue with you," Beeman tells the woman in the video before wishing her a good day.

Conservative activists Benny Johnson and Jack Posobiec welcomed Beeman to the stage at AmericaFest on Saturday.

"Jeanie, the woman who was harassed at Target for wearing a Charlie Kirk shirt, just joined me ON STAGE at AmericaFest," Johnson wrote on X after the event. "Patriots have donated over $260,000+ to her since the incident where she defended Charlie's name. From being harassed at work to standing on stage at TPUSA’s biggest event of the year. This is how we fight darkness with light."

The four-day AmericaFest event held at the Phoenix Convention Center features big names from the world of conservative politics, including Vice President JD Vance, who is expected to be the event’s keynote speaker on Sunday, and Erika Kirk, who is headlining the event.

The conference comes as the organization grapples with the September assassination of Kirk , who was gunned down at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

"At AmericaFest 2025, we gather to honor Charlie’s legacy — to continue the mission he began and to celebrate the country he loved," TPUSA wrote.

AmericaFest is expected to attract over 30,000 attendees over the course of the weekend, with organizers saying this year is set to see the biggest turnout yet. It also comes ahead of the 2026 midterm elections , with organizers looking to energize a new demographic of young voters with the hopes of strengthening the conservative base before a new flock of students heads to the polling place next year.

Attendees can also expect to hear from several other conservative heavyweights at the conference, including Donald Trump Jr., House Speaker Mike Johnson , R-La., and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, as TPUSA looks to rebuild after the tragic death of its founder while staying true to its roots of facilitating conversations across the political spectrum.

Fox News' Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.