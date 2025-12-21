Expand / Collapse search
Turning Point USA

AmericaFest honors Target employee Jeanie Beeman after viral video shows calm response to harassment

Jeanie Beeman was honored at AmericaFest being attacked over Charlie Kirk shirt in viral video

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Phoenix buzzes with excitement as AmericaFest 2025 continues Video

Phoenix buzzes with excitement as AmericaFest 2025 continues

Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman reports from Phoenix, Ariz., covering the growing crowd, their reasons for attending and the highlights of Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2025 on ‘Fox Report.’

Turning Point USA honored a Target employee who went viral after a customer accosted her for wearing a Charlie Kirk shirt to work this weekend.

Jeanie Beeman, 72, received a flood of support from conservatives on social media after a woman filmed herself confronting Beeman about the shirt. The woman in the video hurled expletives at Beeman and condemned her as a "racist," but Beeman reacted calmly and de-escalated the situation.

"I'm sorry, but I'm not going to stand here and argue with you," Beeman tells the woman in the video before wishing her a good day.

Conservative activists Benny Johnson and Jack Posobiec welcomed Beeman to the stage at AmericaFest on Saturday.

ERIKA KIRK WELCOMES ATTENDEES TO FIRST AMERICAFEST SINCE HUSBAND'S DEATH, ENDORSES JD VANCE FOR PRESIDENT

jeanie beeman

From left, Benny Johnson, Jeanie Beeman and Jack Posobiec stand on stage during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

"Jeanie, the woman who was harassed at Target for wearing a Charlie Kirk shirt, just joined me ON STAGE at AmericaFest," Johnson wrote on X after the event. "Patriots have donated over $260,000+ to her since the incident where she defended Charlie's name. From being harassed at work to standing on stage at TPUSA’s biggest event of the year. This is how we fight darkness with light."

The four-day AmericaFest event held at the Phoenix Convention Center features big names from the world of conservative politics, including Vice President JD Vance, who is expected to be the event’s keynote speaker on Sunday, and Erika Kirk, who is headlining the event.

The conference comes as the organization grapples with the September assassination of Kirk, who was gunned down at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

RILEY GAINES PRAISES TO ERIKA KIRK BEFORE OLE MISS TURNING POINT EVENT: 'SHE IS A FORCE' 

Group of people looks at stage at TPUSA AmericaFest event in Phoenix

A group of attendees in a breakout session about expanding Turning Point USA on college and high school campuses during AmericaFest in Phoenix on December 19, 2025. (Peter D'Abrosca/Fox News Digital)

"At AmericaFest 2025, we gather to honor Charlie’s legacy — to continue the mission he began and to celebrate the country he loved," TPUSA wrote.

AmericaFest is expected to attract over 30,000 attendees over the course of the weekend, with organizers saying this year is set to see the biggest turnout yet. It also comes ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, with organizers looking to energize a new demographic of young voters with the hopes of strengthening the conservative base before a new flock of students heads to the polling place next year.

Ben Shapiro at AmericaFest 2025

Ben Shapiro speaking to attendees at AmericaFest 2025. (Screenshot/TPUSA)

Attendees can also expect to hear from several other conservative heavyweights at the conference, including Donald Trump Jr., House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, as TPUSA looks to rebuild after the tragic death of its founder while staying true to its roots of facilitating conversations across the political spectrum.

Fox News' Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

