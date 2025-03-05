'America is back': Lawmakers rally around Trump after 'phenomenal' joint address to Congress

Washington D.C. - Republican lawmakers say "America is back" after President Donald Trump's joint speech to Congress, while Democrats labeled the address as "bizarre."

"President Trump was phenomenal. He laid out so many things he's done in just 6 weeks, but also what's ahead for the American people to get our country back on track," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said after the speech.

The president delivered a joint address to Congress on Tuesday evening, which received frequent standing ovations from the GOP and saw several interruptions from members on the Democrat side of the aisle.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital that it was "fantastic," while Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, called it "outstanding." However, Democratic Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., said that the president's address was "bizarre."

13-YEAR-OLD CANCER SURVIVOR EARNS STANDING OVATION AS HE BECOMES SECRET SERVICE AGENT DURING TRUMP SPEECH

Following the speech, Republican lawmakers began calling out their Democratic colleagues for not standing for the president's guests, including DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old cancer survivor who was a guest at the speech.

"I was so disappointed that my Democratic colleagues couldn't stand and show love for some of the Americans that were recognized tonight. That was really heartbreaking to me," Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., told Fox News Digital. "You have a little 13-year-old boy with brain cancer who worked diligently to overcome that. For him, when his dad lifted him up, for him to look out across that room and not to have everyone in there standing for him was heartbreaking."

"America is back," said Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital. "The Democrats really embarrassed themselves. I mean they wouldn't even stand up for DJ who survived cancer."

Asked what he thought about the speech, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., told Fox News Digital "not much."

TRUMP PROMISES ‘THIS WILL BE OUR GREATEST ERA’ IN JOINT ADDRESS TO CONGRESS

"I think he did a great job," Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, told Fox News Digital after the speech. "America is back. It's how he started, it's how he ended. Great pride, and look at the difference between that and Joe Biden."

"The biggest thing is it's super embarrassing for Democrats," Moreno said. "I think they totally disparaged themselves today by just standing there. They couldn't clap for a 13-year-old boy."

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said that "Trump spent as much if not more time talking about retaking the Panama Canal, Greenland and its status, onward to the moon, as he did about how to reduce prices for the average American."

But Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., told Fox that Trump "was confident" and "knew what his mission was."

"I also saw someone who knows how to communicate with the American people exactly what he wanted to do," Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., told Fox. "And he recapped what he ran on, and he recapped what he's already accomplished in the short time since he's taken the presidency."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump's speech was interrupted by several Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Al Green, D-Texas., who was removed from the chamber by the sergeant at arms following an order from Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.