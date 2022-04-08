Alabama joins Florida in prohibiting certain school teachers from discussing gender, sexual matters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alabama’s Republican governor has signed legislation prohibiting certain elementary school teachers from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation matters in school.



Alabama’s law is similar to a measure recently approved in Florida that prohibits certain subjects from being discussed by educators.



"We don’t need to be teaching young children about sex. We are talking about five-year-olds for crying out loud. We need to focus on what matters – core instruction, like reading and math," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a media statement released Friday.

ALABAMA LAWMAKERS APPROVE EDUCATION RULE SIMILAR TO FLORIDA'S LAW



Alabama’s law will prohibit elementary teachers through fifth grade from discussing these issues. Florida’s law, approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis last month, only applies to teachers through the third grade.

Critics and members of the Biden administration have called the laws "Don’t Say Gay" measures. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told the Washington Post Thursday his department is considering potential legal action against the measures.

DESANTIS SAYS CRITICS OF FLORIDA’S PARENTAL RIGHTS BILL ‘NEED TO GET OUT OF THEIR BUBBLE’



"If, in the future, there are complaints made to the Office for Civil Rights, we’ll take those complaints very seriously," Secretary Cardona said.

Florida’s law is expected to become effective July 1.



Other GOP-led states are considering similar measures. An Ohio state lawmaker told Fox News Thursday she believes the public would support the measure if critics stopped equating it with anti-LGBTQ legislation.