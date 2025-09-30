AI lawnmowers cut grass — and potentially costs — in National Mall test run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The Interior Department announced Tuesday it is testing autonomous lawnmowers on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in an effort by the Trump administration to use artificial intelligence to "boost operational efficiency."

In an order obtained by Fox News Digital, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said AI will "drive smarter decision-making, boost operational efficiency, and better deliver on our core mission of advancing American energy dominance, protecting our natural resources, partnering with Tribal Nations, and enhancing internal services."

The Interior Department is working with a private company, the name of which was not shared, to develop its AI technologies for use by the agency.

Video shared with Fox News Digital shows a demonstration of the AI-controlled lawnmowers on the National Mall, each carrying an American flag. Visitors scanned a QR code on the technology to view a map tracking their progress.

In the video, Jeff Gowen, division manager of the National Park Service’s Technical Services Division, said the new machines will "allow us to get more work done with the same amount of people."

Gowen added that six AI-controlled lawnmowers are being tested at six national parks with a grant provided by the National Park Foundation.

"Wild time to be alive," he said.

In his order, Burgum said AI will strengthen relationships with state and tribal lands while pushing federal agencies to adopt AI faster and more responsibly.

"To fully unlock the potential of AI, we must scale intelligently, govern responsibly, and enable our workforce to lead with confidence and clarity," he said. "As AI becomes more accessible to the DOI workforce, it offers real opportunities to modernize how we serve, strengthening coordination with stakeholders, including State and Tribal partners, across the Nation’s lands."

In addition to the lawnmowers, Burgum said the Interior Department is already using AI for wildfire response and environmental reviews.

"AI is reshaping how industries operate and government must not be left behind, and must adapt to private sector standards," he said in the order.

"AI offers a strategic advantage across all facets of the Department’s mission, enabling an advanced workforce with well-trained employees to strengthen domestic resource development and operational efficiency, allowing for the best management of public lands," he added. "AI adoption shall be pursued in ways that strengthen Interior’s ability to serve the American people through safe, responsible, and outcome-oriented innovation."

The lawnmowers come after the Trump administration released its "America’s AI Action Plan" in July, a plan aimed at securing U.S. dominance in AI. The plan highlights AI's role in economic competitiveness and national security.

"Winning the AI race will usher in a new golden age of human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security for the American people," the White House said.