AI-backed super PAC expands into multiple GOP primaries after claiming early wins

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FIRST ON FOX: Fresh off a string of primary wins, a major super PAC network aiming to elect AI-friendly candidates to Congress is intervening in several GOP primaries ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Leading the Future, a pro-AI group backed by industry executives with a sizable war chest, is pledging to spend $1.5 million supporting Jim Kingston in Georgia’s 1st Congressional District, Aaron Flint in Montana’s 1st Congressional District and Chris McGowan in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

The GOP-held districts are reliably Republican, but all three candidates face primary challengers where an outside spending group’s contributions could prove decisive. President Donald Trump has endorsed Flint and McGowan, but has yet to weigh in on the Georgia seat vacated by Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., who is running for Senate.

The super PAC network’s new round of spending comes after it claimed victories in North Carolina, Texas and Illinois, where it poured money into key primaries to elect candidates in both parties who oppose a patchwork of state AI regulations and are more supportive of the industry.

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"Our recent success across other primaries has allowed us to expand our footprint and continue supporting pro-innovation candidates who understand the need for a national regulatory framework on AI," Zac Moffatt, Leading the Future co-strategist, told Fox News Digital in a statement. "We believe the candidates we’re backing will help deliver real results for a stronger, more prosperous future."

The pro-AI group spent more than $1 million to help Democratic Illinois House candidate Melissa Bean defeat several far-left opponents, while its six-figure ad buy put Republican North Carolina House candidate Laurie Buckhout over a crowded field of challengers.

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In Texas, Leading the Future spent a combined $1.4 million in support of Republican candidates Jace Yarbrough, Jessica Steinmann, Chris Gober and Tom Sell, who all won or advanced to the runoff in their respective primaries.

The group's aggressive midterm presence comes as the Trump administration is pushing for a single federal AI framework and the buildout of supporting infrastructure, including data centers.

The outside spending network is powered by donors including Greg Brockman, president of OpenAI, and his wife Anna, in addition to venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz.

Leading the Future raised more than $125 million in 2025 and reported more than $70 million in the bank at the beginning of this year.

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Leading the Future has also targeted candidates who support more guardrails on the industry, which critics argue could stifle innovation and cede growth to China. The group is pledging to spend millions to shut out Democratic New York state legislator Alex Boros from Congress.

The group’s latest spending supporting Kingston, Flint and McGowan includes ads running on broadcast, cable and digital, as well as direct mail.