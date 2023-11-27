Expand / Collapse search
AG Garland probing possible hate crime after shooting of 3 Palestinian men in Vermont

Vermont authorities arrested Jason J Eaton in connection with shooting of 3 Palestinian students

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Attorney General Merrick Garland addresses American hostages in Gaza during visit to New York Video

Attorney General Merrick Garland addresses American hostages in Gaza during visit to New York

In New York, Attorney General Merrick Garland briefly addressed the Americans taken hostage by Hamas in Gaza and how his office is helping to secure their release. 

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday morning said that federal authorities are probing whether the shooting of three Palestinian students over the weekend in Vermont was a hate crime.

Garland shared the brief public remarks at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York City, where he met with other federal, state and local law enforcement leaders to discuss issues in their community, ranging from the fentanyl crisis to extremism in the U.S. that may be influenced by the Israel-Hamas war.

"There is understandable fear in communities across the country," Garland said. "Even as we speak, the ATF and the FBI are investigating the tragic shooting of three men of Palestinian descent in Vermont. That investigation, including whether this is a hate crime, is ongoing."

Jason J. Eaton, 48, was arrested as a suspect in that shooting on Sunday. On Monday morning, Eaton was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted second-degree murder. He was being held without bail.

ATTORNEY GENERAL GARLAND EXPRESSES ‘HOPE’ HAMAS WILL RELEASE MORE AMERICAN HOSTAGES ‘IN THE DAYS TO COME’

Jason J. Eaton

Jason J. Eaton, 48, is facing three counts of attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of three Palestinian students in Burlington, Vermont, on Saturday. (Burlington Police Department via AP)

Two of the victims were wearing keffiyehs, traditional scarves worn by some in the Middle East. The Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee said they were speaking Arabic when the shooting occurred. 

"No person and no community in this country should have to live in fear of hate-fueled violence. Fulfilling that promise motivates us every day," Garland said.

Merrick Garland speaking

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, right, spoke on topics including the Israel-Hamas war, increased threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities, and how the Department of Justice will assist in the investigation of possible hate crimes in the U.S. (Eduardo Munoz-Pool/Getty Images)

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS BLASTS STUDENTS' ‘VILE SHOW OF ANTISEMITISM’ THAT FORCED TEACHER TO HIDE IN OFFICE

Garland said investigative updates out of Vermont would be "coming soon."

Merrick Garland sitting

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the investigation into whether the shooting of the three men in Vermont was a hate crime is ongoing. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool Photo via AP)

"While we are confronting this elevated global threat environment, we also know we cannot lose sight of many other challenges and includes working closely with our law enforcement partners to combat violent crime," the attorney general said.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.

