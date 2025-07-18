Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

State Department

State Department says 59,000 tons of food assistance are in motion after reports of incinerated aid

Trump administration working to deliver over 59,000 tons of aid to crisis zones despite criticism over 500 tons of expiring aid

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
close
Rubio says IDF strike on Damascus ‘likely a misunderstanding’ Video

Rubio says IDF strike on Damascus ‘likely a misunderstanding’

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says IDF strike on Damascus ‘likely a misunderstanding’ after fighting erupted in Syria.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The State Department says it is working swiftly to distribute tens of thousands of tons of food aid around the globe, pushing back on reports that the U.S. was preparing to incinerate hundreds of tons of stockpiled supplies before they could be delivered.

According to figures shared with Fox News Digital, the agency currently has 59,305 metric tons of in-kind food commodities stored in warehouses across the United States and abroad. 

"We have already programmed all the food expiring before October 2026," a senior State Department official said. "The idea that we have tons of expiring food we are letting go to waste is simply false."

The State Department says it has approved 44,422 metric tons of food to be transferred or reprogrammed through partnerships with the World Food Program (WFP), Catholic Relief Services, Mercy Corps, and Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture (CNFA). That includes 30,000 tons of short-dated food supplies already programmed for delivery to crisis zones like Syria, Bangladesh, and Sudan.

RUBIO OFFICIALLY KILLS USAID, REVEALS FUTURE HOME FOR FOREIGN ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS

Sudanese line up to collect a charity "iftar" fast breaking meal in Omdourman, on March 19, 2025

30,000 tons of short-dated food supplies is already programmed for delivery to crisis zones like Syria, Bangladesh and Sudan, pictured above.  (Ebrahim Hamid/AFP via Getty Images)

An additional 12,000 tons of aid is awaiting final reprogramming, a delay the department attributes to a temporary hold by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on Title II apportionments — an issue officials say has now been resolved. 

"To the extent there is a delay that is causing operational problems, it is not from the State Department," the official said. "All of the food expiring in the next 16 months is accounted for."

The official also dismissed recent media coverage, arguing that the focus on a limited amount of food near expiration distorts the larger picture. "The very small portion — less than 1% of USAID’s food stockpiles — addressed by the mainstream media was the exception that distracts from a very extensive and orderly process we directed to ensure that all of the food was accounted for in an efficient and strategic manner."

Palestinian children queue for a portion of hot food distributed by a charity kitchen at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 15, 2025. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

Palestinians cram in line for food aid distribution.  (Eyad BabaAFP via Getty Images)

The public defense comes after several outlets reported that the Trump administration ordered the incineration of roughly 500 metric tons of emergency food stored in Dubai as it neared expiration.

According to Reuters, while 622 tons were successfully redirected to countries including Syria, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, another 496 tons — valued at $793,000 — were destroyed, with an additional $100,000 in disposal costs.

The incident occurred as part of a broader restructuring of U.S. foreign aid policy. In early July, the Trump administration officially dissolved USAID, transferring authority over development and humanitarian programs to the State Department. That shift has been accompanied by efforts to rescind billions of dollars in foreign assistance.

A temporary aid pause in January prompted the former State Department inspector general to warn that as much as $500 million worth of food aid was at risk of expiring. However, the department says assistance is now back online under a restructured model.

STATE DEPARTMENT REVEALS PLAN TO DELIVER 'LIFE-SAVING' MEALS TO 1.4M STARVING CHILDREN

Marco Rubio in Cabinet meeting

Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined the administration’s vision for foreign assistance, saying he was abandoning what he called a "charity-based model" in favor of empowering growth and self-reliance in developing nations. (Getty Images)

With USAID phased out, the State Department is now responsible for managing large-scale aid programs, and it is under pressure to deliver. Lawmakers and aid groups are closely watching to see whether the newly reprogrammed food aid reaches intended recipients.

Democrats seized on the incineration reports during congressional hearings this week, accusing the Trump administration of turning its back on urgent humanitarian needs. The reports were first published by The Atlantic.

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined the administration’s vision for foreign assistance, saying he was abandoning what he called a "charity-based model" in favor of empowering growth and self-reliance in developing nations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will favor those nations that have demonstrated both the ability and willingness to help themselves," Rubio wrote, "and will target our resources to areas where they can have a multiplier effect and catalyze durable private sector — including American companies — and global investment."

The new approach is designed to emphasize trade and investment over direct aid, and to position the U.S. to better counter China’s growing global influence.

More from Politics