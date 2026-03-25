290 US service members injured during Operation Epic Fury against Iran, CENTCOM says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Around 290 U.S. service members have been injured so far during Operation Epic Fury against Iran, U.S. Central Command spokesperson U.S. Navy Capt. Tim Hawkins told Fox News on Wednesday.

"The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and more than 255 troops have already returned to duty," Hawkins added.

The U.S. military operation, which was launched on Feb. 28, also has resulted in the deaths of 13 American service members.

Six service members were killed in a March 1 Iranian drone attack in Kuwait, while another service member died of injuries suffered during an Iranian attack on troops in Saudi Arabia on the same day.

US STRIKES AGAINST IRAN-BACKED MILITIAS IN IRAQ REPORTEDLY CONTINUE AS BAGHDAD WARNS OF 'RIGHT TO RESPOND'

On March 12, another six service members were killed when a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq during a combat mission in support of Operation Epic Fury.

The American military operation has inflicted heavy losses on the Iranian regime, including the death of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

BIDEN SECRETARY OF STATE SAYS 'I WISH WE HAD GOTTEN' IRAN DEAL

CENTCOM said Monday that over 140 Iranian vessels have been damaged or destroyed during Operation Epic Fury.

In total, more than 9,000 combat flights have been conducted as part of the campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"CENTCOM forces are striking targets to dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, prioritizing locations that pose an imminent threat," CENTCOM said.

Fox News Digital’s Stephen Sorace and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.