Oregon
Published

22-year-old arrested for writing 'Jesus loves you' on public and private property

The man was held in custody on a charge of criminal mischief after he turned himself in

Patrick Hauf
By Patrick Hauf | Fox News
Police in Corvallis, Oregon, announced a 22-year-old man was arrested and placed in custody Tuesday for writing "Jesus loves you" on public and private property.

The police department announced in a Facebook post Wednesday that Jack Gunderson turned himself in for a series of "graffiti incidents" that included the message "Jesus loves you" at various buildings in May. 

Gunderson was identified through an anonymous tip and cooperated with authorities, who charged him with criminal mischief.

Jesus Loves You grafitti

Police in Corvallis, Oregon, announced a 22-year-old man was arrested and placed in custody Tuesday for writing "Jesus loves you" on public and private property. (Corvallis Police Department)

"Mr. Gunderson was identified through an anonymous tip enabling officers to make contact with him and further investigate the case and his involvement," the Corvallis Police Department said in a social media post. "Mr. Gunderson was arrested and taken to jail where he was charged with Criminal Mischief 1."

grafitti on steps

A photo of Jack Gunderson's alleged graffiti messages provided to Fox News Digital by the Corvallis Police Department.  (Corvallis Police Department)

Police said in May there were 12 reported incidents of graffiti with a "consistent message and manner of application." They successfully identified Gunderson in May after posting photos of him online.

Jesus grafitti

A photo of Jack Gunderson's alleged graffiti messages provided to Fox News Digital by the Corvallis Police Department.  (Corvallis Police Department)

"There are 12 incidents reported so far, and we believe there may be more," the police department posted on Facebook May 18. "Community Service Officer McMullin has obtained video of the suspect while they were spray-painting the message on a sidewalk; however, this message has appeared on several buildings as well throughout the city."

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

