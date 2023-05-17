Expand / Collapse search
2 Democrats head to runoff for suburban Atlanta state House seat

GA House seat became available after Letitia 'Tish' Naghise died in March from an illness

Associated Press
A former state House member and a former South Fulton city council member are heading to a runoff June 13 for Georgia House District 68.

Former councilman Mark Baker won nearly a third of the vote in a five-candidate field on Tuesday. Running close behind was Derrick Jackson, who held the seat for three terms before running for lieutenant governor last year. Both are Democrats.

The seat represents Atlanta suburbs in southern Fulton and northern Fayette counties. It's open after Letitia "Tish" Naghise, who had won an election to replace Jackson, died in March from an illness.

GA Fox News graphic

Three other Democrats — Taiwo Idowu, Jane Williams and John Culbreth — trailed in the special election.

It's the fifth special election to fill a vacant seat in the 180-member Georgia House this year.

Under Georgia law, because no candidate won a majority, a runoff election is required.

