1,159-page bipartisan border compromise completed, Trump unclear on support

Congressional bargainers late Wednesday completed a 1,159-page border security compromise that gives President Trump less than a quarter of the $5.7 billion he wanted to build a wall with Mexico.

Summaries of the legislation say that besides nearly $1.4 billion to build new barriers, there's over $1 billion for other border security programs. That includes money for inspection equipment for border ports of entry. There is more than $400 million in humanitarian aid for detained migrants plus funds to buy aircraft and to hire 600 more customs officers and additional immigration judges.

Congressional negotiators announced Monday that they'd reached "an agreement in principle" on border security funding that includes more than $1.3 billion for physical barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border. The White House initially requested $5.7 billion for the border wall.

One conservative source told Fox News that the bill “is leaking oil right now” -- and Trump is not saying if he'll support it.

Lawmakers have until 11:59 p.m. Friday to get the agreement through both houses of Congress and signed by Trump before several Cabinet-level departments shut down and hundreds of thousands of federal workers are furloughed in what would be the second partial government shutdown this year.

The measure would begin reducing the number of unauthorized immigrants the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency can detain. Congressional approval is expected Thursday and Trump's signature is considered likely.

