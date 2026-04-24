Watch as Eagles steal Makai Lemon with wild phone call: 'Why is Philly calling me?'

Some folks hate the NFL Draft, which I don't understand. Sure, it's a little silly to make it a three-hour spectacle, but I love drama. My job thrives when dramatic things happen. The NFL Draft is a three-hour reality show. It's some of the best drama on TV every single year.

Thursday night's first round gave me exactly what I was looking for, especially when it came to wide receiver Makai Lemon. Put this one in the pantheon of great draft moments. It deserves a spot on the Mount Rushmore. Let's dive in.

For those who missed it, Lemon was supposed to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 21. It was so much of a "done deal" that Lemon was actually in the middle of the phone call with Steelers GM Omar Khan when he asked a simple question.

"Why is Philly calling me?"

And then, chaos:

Makai Lemon becomes an NFL Draft clip forever

Incredible. What a moment. Again, it's an all-time NFL Draft moment, which is saying a lot given this event has produced some iconic moments over the years.

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But I'm not sure I've ever seen that happen.

Getting a call from the team that actually drafted you, while talking to the team that thought they were about to draft you, WHILE it all unfolds on the TV in the corner of the room, is peak stuff. What a whirlwind for Lemon, a talented receiver out of USC.

One minute, you think you're going to Pittsburgh and the room goes nuts, and the next you're headed to Philadelphia to, in theory, be AJ Brown's eventual replacement.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Brown has been the subject of heavy trade rumors to the New England Patriots, which many folks think will happen after June 1 for salary cap reasons.

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Anyway, it was a wild scene on a night full of them. Some folks hate the NFL Draft. I don't.

Inject this straight into my veins.