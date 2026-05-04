Azzi Fudd questions WNBA refs before even playing a regular-season game as a Dallas Wings rookie

Azzi Fudd hasn’t even played a real WNBA game yet, and she’s already talking about the refs.

The No. 1 overall pick for the Dallas Wings expressed some concerns after Sunday's preseason game against the Las Vegas Aces, when she was asked about adjusting to the physicality of the pro game.

"Honestly, I feel more confused. I thought you could be physical in the W, and anytime you touch someone, it’s a foul," Fudd said. "I don’t know. I’m still figuring that out."

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As she spoke, her veteran teammates laughed, shook their heads and even patted the rookie on the shoulder. Wings forward Jessica Shepard joked that Fudd was still figuring out press conferences, too, because she "may get hit" with a fine.

To be fair to Fudd, she never actually went full scorched-earth on the officials. If anything, she sounded more surprised than anything else, trying to figure out how tightly games are being called compared to what she expected.

Still, this is the WNBA we’re talking about. And the league does not mess around when it comes to criticism of officiating.

Just ask Sophie Cunningham, who was fined three times in 2025 alone for her comments about refs — including one instance tied to a lighthearted TikTok where she was lip-syncing a Sabrina Carpenter song.

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But Fudd won't face repercussions for this comment, a league source told Front Office Sports. Sounds like they chalked this one up to rookie growing pains, especially since it’s still the preseason, and she didn’t directly call anyone out.

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Still, if you're going to poke at the officiating, Fudd picked a good year to test the boundaries.

With the WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement kicking in, the paychecks are a whole lot bigger now. Which means any potential fine probably won’t sting quite as much as it used to.