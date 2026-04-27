Super Bowl champ Russell Wilson takes swing for Savannah Bananas

Russell Wilson appeared on a baseball field on Sunday for the first time since 2018. Though, it was likely a bit of a different game than he was used to playing.

Wilson appeared for the Savannah Bananas as fans packed Yankee Stadium to see "Banana Ball." The former New York Giants quarterback made a career in the NFL, but was an MLB prospect early in his career and even played in minor league games in the Colorado Rockies’ organization and appeared in a New York Yankees spring training game.

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The at-bat didn’t really go as planned for the Super Bowl champion.

He broke his bat as he hit a bouncer to the Party Animals’ first baseman. The infielder corralled the ball between his legs and got it to the pitcher who ran over to cover, and got Wilson out.

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"Fun Times with the Fans! My kids loved the day! Thanks Jesse Cole for the Call! I remember you were my GM when I was 19 years old! Proud of the movement you’ve built!" Wilson wrote on X.

Wilson played for Jesse Cole’s summer collegiate team before he was on the field slinging the pill for NFL teams. Now, Cole is the owner of the Bananas and has created a baseball entertainment behemoth that saw more than 40,000 in the Bronx.

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It’s unclear what the future holds for Wilson.

He spent last season with the Giants and played in six games. He was benched for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.