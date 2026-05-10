Sungjae Im hits truly bizarre bunker shot that ricochets off grandstand only to end up back at his feet

Every golf shot is unique, but some more so than others. Just ask Sungjae Im.

During Saturday's action at the Truist Championship, the two-time PGA Tour winner found himself in a greenside bunker on the par-5 15th hole. While the bunker shot appeared to be a straightforward one with plenty of green to work with, he caught the equator of the golf ball and air-mailed the putting surface.

What happened next was both insane, and more than a little unlucky.

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Im's ball ultimately crashed into the grandstand behind the green, and while at first glance it appeared he was going to get a great break with his golf ball staying on the green, it ultimately trickled back into the same bunker he had just hit his third shot from.

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Both Im and his playing partner, Tommy Fleetwood, understandably looked baffled at what they just witnessed.

Im went on to hit his next bunker shot to 15 feet, but missed his par putt and walked away with a bogey six on the hole.

The grandstands surrounding greens at PGA Tour events have received criticism over the years as they provide a backstop for players. More often than not, whenever a player's golf ball hits the grandstand, it typically saves them from disaster, usually resulting in relief from the structure or a fortunate bounce closer to the putting surface.

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Im began Saturday's third round of the signature event atop the leaderboard, but finds himself trailing leader Alex Fitzpatrick by four shots heading into the final round on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick earned his PGA Tour card in April after he and his brother, Matthew Fitzpatrick, won the Zurich Classic team event in dramatic fashion.