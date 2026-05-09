Golfer Mackenzine Hughes sticks a tee shot on the green after it bounces off a cameraman's head

The worst golfers among us (*raises hand*) will take a decent shot any way they can get it, but sometimes the pros will take a friendly bounce too.

Even if it means plunking some poor cameraman in the noggin.

The Truist Championship is taking place this weekend at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, and on Saturday, Mackenzie Hughes was gearing up to let 'er rip on the par-3 13th hole.

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Hughes must have had some Wheaties for breakfast because he hit his tee shot long and straight for the gallery, where it smoked a cameraman — whose name we later learned is Gary — in the head.

But the wild part? It ended up being a pretty decent shot.

Fortunately, Gary was all right, and that must have been largely because — as mentioned by the commentators — he's built like a brick outhouse.

I don't think I could take a tee shot to the dome and still be walking around afterward, and I have no plans to find out whether or not that's truly the case.

But what are the odds that, by standing there and taking one for the team, Gary turned what would have been a lousy tee shot into one that at least found the green?

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That's got to be like hitting a million cart paths at once.

Hughes, who made sure to apologize to our guy, Gary, managed to shoot par on the hole.

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Unfortunately, that was pretty much the only stroke of good luck the Canadian has had this weekend.

After coming into the day at +4, Hughes shot a 73 in the third round and finished the day at +6. That left him tied for 70th on the weekend.