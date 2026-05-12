Does Stephen A Smith owe former partner Skip Bayless a full-time role on the show "First Take?"

Skip Bayless called his on-air partnership with Stephen A. Smith the "greatest thing that has ever happened" in his life, even greater than his marriage.

An emotional Bayless spent 28 minutes on social media Monday night breaking down his reunion with Smith on "First Take" last Friday, their first episode together in nearly 10 years. The implication was obvious: he wants to work with Smith again.

For now, ESPN is labeling Bayless’ return as a "one-time" event. Still, Smith, who also serves as the show’s executive producer, has the pull to change that if he chooses. Not long ago, Smith said he had no interest in working with Bayless again. That stance softened, at least for one day, last week.

The dynamic between the two is layered. In 2012, Bayless was the star of "First Take" and pushed for Smith to join him. At the time, Smith had just returned to ESPN but was relegated to radio, with management hesitant to put him back on television.

They spent about five years together building the show into a hit. In 2016, Bayless left for FS1 to launch "Undisputed" with Shannon Sharpe. The show initially chipped away at ESPN’s audience, prompting the network to move "First Take" from ESPN2 to the main channel. Over time, Smith became ESPN’s biggest star. Meanwhile, "Undisputed" dwindled to around 30,000 viewers before its cancellation in 2024.

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Today, Smith earns $20 million annually at ESPN. Bayless, by contrast, is without a major television platform and has struggled to find traction online. He hasn’t uploaded a new episode of "The Skip Bayless Show" since October and now appears as a contributor on a football program under Gilbert Arenas’ Underdog Fantasy banner.

The roles have flipped. In 2012, Bayless held the leverage. Now, Smith does. Thus, it’s fair to wonder whether Bayless feels Smith owes him. That sentiment would be understandable.

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A full-time reunion seems unlikely. Smith has made it clear he values "First Take" as his show, one where he controls the rotating cast of contributors. Last year, he said bringing Bayless back full-time would be unfair to current regulars like Cam Newton, Ryan Clark, Kendrick Perkins and Marcus Spears. Put simply, Smith isn't giving up his role as kingmaker to share a platform with Bayless.

There is, however, a middle ground. Smith could maintain his rotating format while giving Bayless a recurring slot, similar to Chris "Mad Dog" Russo’s weekly appearances. A move like this could also help "First Take," a show that is struggling to keep pace in growth with the ESPN programs that precede and follow it.

The show has grown stale and needs some reinvention.

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Adding Bayless back to the show, even in a limited role, makes sense for all parties. We suspect Smith understands that.

As self-absorbed as Smith is, his respect for Bayless is profound. He has acknowledged on several occasions that he would not be where he is today without Skip Bayless.

If anyone feels he owes Bayless, it is Stephen A. himself.