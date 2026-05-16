Shaquille O'Neal trolls Charles Barkley during his LSU master's degree graduation ceremony

Shaquille O'Neal is already a multi-multi-multi-millionaire ex-NBA player who has dabbled in everything from broadcasting to business to even being a sheriff's deputy at one point, if I'm not mistaken.

Now, one of the few people on Earth who has gummy candies shaped like his head, now has his master's degree.

And what better time to troll his buddy and TV cohort Charles Barkley than right before he's accepting his degree during LSU's recent graduation ceremony?

Shaq, of course, played his college ball at LSU before going on to a very successful NBA career, and, according to the school's athletic website, he recently returned to complete his Master of Liberal Arts from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences.

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Like many schools, during graduation, they have someone there to read the names. Usually, you write it out phonetically so they don't butcher it in front of your friends and family, after taking thousands of dollars from you.

I feel like most people will know "Shaquille O'Neal" when they see it, but Big Diesel slipped in a little something extra.

That's Shaquille "I Hate Charles Barkley" O'Neal to you, pal!

I love how committed to the bit of giving each other grief at every possible turn, Shaq and Barkley are.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

In fact, I feel like, if even for a passing second, Charles Barkley at least considered going back to school just so he could walk at graduation and fire a salvo of his own back at Shaq.

Imagine several years of writing papers just to hand some adjunct professor with an okay-ish announcer voice a card that says, "Charles 'Shaq Is A Tool' Bark-Lee."

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It would be iconic.

Hell, maybe the folks at Auburn could fast-track this so the Round Mound of Rebound doesn't have to suffer through a bunch of prerequisites for a degree in "leadership" or whatever.