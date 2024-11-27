Shaq tosses hilarious quip at Charles Barkley for his weight loss: 'Ozempic FBI!'

Charles Barkley’s weight loss was the brunt of Shaquille O’Neal’s latest quip to his colleague.

During Tuesday’s episode of "Inside the NBA," former NBA guard Jalen Rose brought up how O'Neal told Miami Heat great Alonzo Mourning that he is drinking low-fat milk, which led Barkley to crack a joke about O’Neal.

"You already got the fat cut," Barkley said to him.

That’s when O’Neal cracked his own joke about Barkley over the weight-loss drug Ozempic.

"Ozempic still looking for you’re a--," O’Neal said, causing some laughs on the panel. "Ozempic, I’m snitching, he’s right here! Ozempic FBI, he’s right here!"

Now, Barkley technically is not taking Ozempic, as he said on "The Dan Patrick Show" last year that he is using Mounjaro, a similar prescription, to deal with his Type 2 diabetes.

Like Ozempic, Mounjaro, which is a brand name for tirzepatide, helps with weight loss by curbing appetite and improving how the body breaks down sugar and fat.

Barkley also said that working out has helped along with his medication to cut weight.

"I started at 352 [pounds] and I’m down to 290," Barkley said at the time. "I’m starting to feel like a human being, not a fat a-- anymore."

Cracking jokes is all part of the fun at "Inside the NBA," which will be featured on ESPN next season after TNT Sports made a deal with the Connecticut-based network.

Barkley recently roasted TNT after saying he was blindsided by the ESPN move, hearing it on the internet rather than from the network itself.

"We have to hear it through the media," he said on "The Bettor Angle" on BetQL network. "And even this thing with ABC/ESPN, I heard about it on the internet. Scott Van Pelt, Brian Windhorst, Elle Duncan, Bob Myers, all friends of mine who I really like a lot. They texted me welcoming me to the ESPN family. I’m like, ‘What happened?’ TNT didn’t even have the courtesy."

