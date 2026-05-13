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Rory McIlroy cuts PGA Championship practice round short after ripping toenail off amid nasty blister issues

The six-time major champion went up a shoe size and managed only three holes during Tuesday's practice round

By Mark Harris OutKick
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Rory McIlroy's PGA Championship week has gotten off to a painful start.

The six-time major champion managed to make it through just three holes during his Tuesday practice round at Aronimink Golf Club due to a painful blister that has recently developed on his right foot. McIlroy was seen limping a bit during Sunday's final round of the Truist Championship.

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"Yeah, I've got a blister on my pinky ​toe on my right foot, but it's underneath my nail," McIlroy said on Sunday before revealing the blister began developing on Friday. "I can't really get to it, so ​it's a little sore. But I'll be all ​right."

rory mcilroy blister

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland stands on the fourth tee with this shoe off during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

While he didn't believe he could get to the blister on Sunday, things changed at some point before he arrived at Aronimink on Tuesday, as he managed to give himself an at-home surgery.

"I ended up ripping the toenail off last night, just because it was bothering me so much," McIlroy told the Irish Independent on Tuesday. "I just got in the bath and got the toenail to soften up and then burst the blister that was underneath. It feels better today."

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Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks to a cart on the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

McIlroy also explained that he actually had to go up a shoe size to accommodate the blister on his right foot. He was seen during his Tuesday practice round messing with his shoe and sock on his right foot before ultimately calling it quits.

Rory McIlroy shoe

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland attends to a blister on his right foot on the third hole during his practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) (David Cannon/Getty Images)

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While a blister on the pinky toe may not seem like too big a deal, it can certainly be a painful and annoying distraction for a player trying to win a major championship tasked with walking over a half-dozen miles throughout the week.

McIlroy is the No. 2 favorite to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy this week behind World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is the defending PGA champion.

Mark Harris is a writer for OutKick.

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