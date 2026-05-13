Rory McIlroy cuts PGA Championship practice round short after ripping toenail off amid nasty blister issues

Rory McIlroy's PGA Championship week has gotten off to a painful start.

The six-time major champion managed to make it through just three holes during his Tuesday practice round at Aronimink Golf Club due to a painful blister that has recently developed on his right foot. McIlroy was seen limping a bit during Sunday's final round of the Truist Championship.

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"Yeah, I've got a blister on my pinky ​toe on my right foot, but it's underneath my nail," McIlroy said on Sunday before revealing the blister began developing on Friday. "I can't really get to it, so ​it's a little sore. But I'll be all ​right."

While he didn't believe he could get to the blister on Sunday, things changed at some point before he arrived at Aronimink on Tuesday, as he managed to give himself an at-home surgery.

"I ended up ripping the toenail off last night, just because it was bothering me so much," McIlroy told the Irish Independent on Tuesday. "I just got in the bath and got the toenail to soften up and then burst the blister that was underneath. It feels better today."

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McIlroy also explained that he actually had to go up a shoe size to accommodate the blister on his right foot. He was seen during his Tuesday practice round messing with his shoe and sock on his right foot before ultimately calling it quits.

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While a blister on the pinky toe may not seem like too big a deal, it can certainly be a painful and annoying distraction for a player trying to win a major championship tasked with walking over a half-dozen miles throughout the week.

McIlroy is the No. 2 favorite to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy this week behind World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is the defending PGA champion.