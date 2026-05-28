Rams troublemaker WR Puka Nacua says he's a changed man after biting incident and stint in rehab

The award for the NFL's worst offseason might belong to Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Nacua, 24, has stayed in the headlines since Los Angeles’ crushing NFC Championship Game loss to the Seattle Seahawks, with the attention peaking after reports surfaced of Nacua allegedly biting a woman during a New Year’s Eve incident.

Public intoxication allegations, claims of antisemitic remarks and a series of embarrassing headlines have put the Rams star under heavy scrutiny. Even Super Bowl-winning Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold weighed in with criticism.

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Speaking at organized team activities (OTAs) on Thursday, Nacua finally addressed his chaotic offseason.

RAMS STAR PUKA NACUA ACCUSED OF BITING WOMAN, MAKING ANTISEMITIC REMARKS: REPORT

Nacua also entered rehab in Malibu and said the experience helped him reflect.

"With it being an ongoing legal battle, out of respect for the other party involved, I don’t really have that much to speak on," he said. "But as I previously stated, [it’s] a moment for me to learn from kind of some of the situations I was putting myself in. And then also having just an awareness of how I’m conducting myself in and out of this football field."

Nacua is also reportedly receiving treatment for drug and alcohol issues.

During a New Year’s Eve dinner in Los Angeles, Nacua was accused of shouting, "F--k all the Jews." A woman in his group also alleged that Nacua bit her forcefully on the shoulder and thumb. Nacua and his legal team denied the antisemitism allegations in a public statement.

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In January, the controversy surrounding the Nacua family deepened when Puka’s older brother, Samson, made headlines after being arrested on allegations tied to the theft of a Lakers player’s car. Samson was never charged. He had previously been suspended by the United Football League (UFL) for slapping a fan.

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