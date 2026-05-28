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Hailey Van Lith waived by Connecticut Sun after just nine games, marking second cut in under a month

The No. 10 pick Leïla Lacan returns after averaging 10.4 points last season, bumping Van Lith from the roster

By Alejandro Avila OutKick
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Hailey Van Lith’s rocky WNBA start took another unexpected turn Thursday.

The Connecticut Sun waived Van Lith after just nine games with the team, including three starts.

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 25: Hailey Van Lith #2 of the Chicago Sky high five during the game against the Las Vegas Aces on August 25, 2025 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 25: Hailey Van Lith #2 of the Chicago Sky high five during the game against the Las Vegas Aces on August 25, 2025 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/NBAE via Getty Images) ((Photo by Melissa Tamez/NBAE via Getty Images))

TCU's Hailey Van Lith posing before the WNBA basketball draft in New York

TCU's Hailey Van Lith poses before the WNBA basketball draft in New York on April 14, 2025. (Pamela Smith/AP)

Van Lith was once one of college basketball’s brightest stars at Louisville, but her path has become increasingly turbulent in recent years. After a disappointing stint at LSU stalled her momentum, Van Lith revived her draft stock with a standout final season at TCU.

CHICAGO SKY WAIVE HAILEY VAN LITH ONE YEAR AFTER SELECTING HER WITH THE 11TH OVERALL PICK

The former NIL standout was selected 11th overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She struggled to establish herself as a rookie, averaging 3.5 points and 1.6 assists in 12.4 minutes per game across 29 appearances before Chicago waived her on May 4.

Hailey Van Lith’s brief stint with the Connecticut Sun ended Thursday after the franchise waived the former first-round pick. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Hailey Van Lith’s brief stint with the Connecticut Sun ended Thursday after the franchise waived the former first-round pick. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images) ((Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images))

Hailey van Lith driving past opponents during a 3x3 basketball game in Paris

Hailey van Lith drives past opponents during the women's 3x3 basketball bronze medal game between the United States and Canada at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

TCU's Hailey Van Lith jogging onto basketball court during introductions

TCU's Hailey Van Lith jogs onto the court during introductions before the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament game against Louisville in Fort Worth, Texas, on March 23, 2025. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Van Lith also helped Team USA win a bronze medal in 3x3 basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Connecticut quickly gave Van Lith a second chance, but the reunion lasted just over two weeks.

"The Connecticut Sun has activated Leïla Lacan," the team announced on X. "In a corresponding move, Hailey Van Lith has been waived."

EX-WNBA STAR CRITICAL OF SKY ROOKIE HAILEY VAN LITH, BELIEVES POPULARITY PLAYED ROLE IN DRAFT SELECTION

The move comes as Lacan — the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft — returns after averaging 10.4 points and 3.7 assists with Connecticut last season.

Van Lith appeared in Wednesday’s 71-61 loss to Portland, finishing with seven points, no assists and two turnovers in 13 minutes.

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Van Lith averaged 8.1 points and 2.2 assists in nine appearances with Connecticut before Thursday’s move, marking her second waiver in less than a month.

The Connecticut Sun waived Hailey Van Lith on Thursday, ending the former college star’s nine-game stint with the franchise.

The Connecticut Sun waived Hailey Van Lith on Thursday, ending the former college star’s nine-game stint with the franchise. ((Photo by Mollie Handkins/NBAE via Getty Images))

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela 

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

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