Hailey Van Lith waived by Connecticut Sun after just nine games, marking second cut in under a month

Hailey Van Lith’s rocky WNBA start took another unexpected turn Thursday.

The Connecticut Sun waived Van Lith after just nine games with the team, including three starts.

Van Lith was once one of college basketball’s brightest stars at Louisville, but her path has become increasingly turbulent in recent years. After a disappointing stint at LSU stalled her momentum, Van Lith revived her draft stock with a standout final season at TCU.

CHICAGO SKY WAIVE HAILEY VAN LITH ONE YEAR AFTER SELECTING HER WITH THE 11TH OVERALL PICK

The former NIL standout was selected 11th overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She struggled to establish herself as a rookie, averaging 3.5 points and 1.6 assists in 12.4 minutes per game across 29 appearances before Chicago waived her on May 4.

Van Lith also helped Team USA win a bronze medal in 3x3 basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Connecticut quickly gave Van Lith a second chance, but the reunion lasted just over two weeks.

"The Connecticut Sun has activated Leïla Lacan," the team announced on X. "In a corresponding move, Hailey Van Lith has been waived."

EX-WNBA STAR CRITICAL OF SKY ROOKIE HAILEY VAN LITH, BELIEVES POPULARITY PLAYED ROLE IN DRAFT SELECTION

The move comes as Lacan — the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft — returns after averaging 10.4 points and 3.7 assists with Connecticut last season.

Van Lith appeared in Wednesday’s 71-61 loss to Portland, finishing with seven points, no assists and two turnovers in 13 minutes.

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Van Lith averaged 8.1 points and 2.2 assists in nine appearances with Connecticut before Thursday’s move, marking her second waiver in less than a month.

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