NASCAR team member suspended after arrest for allegedly hitting man with golf cart at Charlotte Motor Speedway

There was an eye-catching name with an even more interesting set of circumstances surrounding it on NASCAR's recently released penalty report.

On Wednesday, NASCAR shared its penalty report that listed a woman by the name of Evanna Howell, who has been suspended indefinitely. According to Howell's LinkedIn page, she has been a senior account manager for 23XI Racing for over two years.

23XI Racing is co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin.

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The ban comes after a "behavioral" incident that took place at Charlotte Motor Speedway. According to court records, the incident was rather serious.

According to Cabarrus County court records obtained by WBTV, the 35-year-old Howell was arrested on May 23 and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury.

The arrest warrant alleged that Howell used a golf cart to assault a 77-year-old man at the speedway. The police report from the alleged incident stated that the elderly man suffered a "severe laceration" as a result of the alleged assault.

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Howell was released from Cabarrus County jail on May 26, three days after the alleged incident and subsequent arrest, after posting a $125,000 bond. She was wearing a 23XI Racing hoodie when her mugshot was taken.

Howell has been a member of the 23XI Racing account team since November 2021, according to her LinkedIn page.

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The 23XI team has had a fantastic 2026 with team driver Tyler Reddick winning the first three Cup Series races of the campaign before adding two more victories since.

Reddick is the only driver with more than two wins across the 13 races of the 2026 season thus far. Hamlin is second in the standings, 122 points behind Reddick.