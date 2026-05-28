Ireland-Qatar friendly stopped twice as fans throw tennis balls to protest Nations League games with Israel

An international friendly soccer match between Ireland and Qatar needed to be stopped twice on Thursday due to fans protesting the Nations League games with Israel.

Tennis balls were thrown onto the pitch at Aviva Stadium in Dublin during the match from spectators in the upper West, East and South sections of the stands, according to The 42.

Then, League of Ireland fans involved with the protest released a statement claiming it was their actions, delivering a "strong message" to the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) as well as the country’s government.

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"The Nations League fixtures between Ireland and Israel must be cancelled," the statement reads, per the outlet.

Supporters of all the main LOI clubs in the capital were joined by fans of Cork City, Drogheda United, Dundalk FC, Galway United, Sligo Rovers and Waterford for the action, during which tennis balls emblazoned with the demand to #StopTheGame were thrown onto the field of play.

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Video from the press box taken by The 42’s David Sneyd shows the moment fans in the upper tier were throwing the tennis balls onto the pitch.

A banner reading "#StopTheGame" was also unfurled from the front row and over the wall for all to see. Also, chants of "Free Palestine" were heard in the stands.

"It is unconscionable that these games would go ahead as the apartheid Occupation regime continues to perpetrate genocide against the Palestinian people," one participant in the protest commented, per the outlet. "We would be literally playing football with likely war criminals.

"Military service is mandatory over there, so most of their Nations League squad will have served in the ‘Israel Defence Forces.’ They have slaughtered more than 1,000 athletes and coaches, including at least 421 football players, in Gaza since October 2023, while also destroying or damaging 265 sports facilities."

This protest comes after Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson urged fans not to protest and back the team instead, which came during a press conference on Wednesday.

A motion has also been proposed by the Professional Footballers’ Assocation Ireland (PFAI), Irish Football Supporters Partnership (IFSP), CK United, Cork City and Bohemian FC calling on the FAI to refuse to participate in the scheduled games against Israel "on both legal and moral grounds," The 42 wrote.

Ireland is set to face Israel on Sept. 27 on neutral ground, followed by a match in Dublin on Oct. 4.

This isn’t the first time that soccer-based tension has arisen this month regarding Israel. Palestinian Football Association President Jibril Rajoub refused to shake hands or even stand near Israel Football Association Vice President Basim Sheikh Suliman during the FIFA Congress on May 1.

Both officials had been invited by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, but Rajoub wanted nothing to do with Suliman. There was even a time Infantino placed his hand on Rajoub’s arm and gestured him forward to be cordial with Suliman, but he refused.

"I still respect and follow the legal procedure, but I think it’s time to understand that Israel should be sanctioned," Rajoub said, as he believes the country should be suspended from international soccer play.

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"I refused to shake hands. Sport is sport. … For me, that should be respected, but if the other side is representing a criminal like Bibi [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] and speaking on behalf of Bibi as if Bibi is Mother Teresa, how can I shake hands or have a photo with such a man?"

Ireland defeated Qatar, 1-0, in their match despite being down a man following a red card.

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