Mauricio Umansky rips California trans athlete controversy ahead of AB Hernandez state title push

Mauricio Umansky doesn't think the debate over biological males competing in women's sports should be all that complicated.

The real estate mogul and reality TV star joined OutKick's Tomi Lahren this week and weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding AB Hernandez, the trans-identifying male athlete from Jurupa Valley High School in California who is set to compete for girls' state track and field titles on Friday and Saturday in Clovis, California.

Hernandez, a two-time girls’ track and field state champion who is now trying to win three more state titles this weekend, has become one of the most visible examples in America of the fight over males competing against girls and women.

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Fox News Digital has been on the ground covering Hernandez's postseason run, and reporter Jackson Thompson will be on site this weekend in Clovis, where the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) state finals are expected to once again be overshadowed by the issue.

Hernandez qualified for the state meet in the girls high jump, long jump and triple jump after sweeping all three events at the CIF Southern Section Track & Field Masters Meet last weekend. Hernandez is now in position to compete for three girls' state titles.

Umansky, who has four daughters, made it clear where he stands.

"It's not fair, period, end of story," Umansky told Lahren. "It's a common sense thing. It's common sense."

That's really the whole point.

This doesn't require a team of scientists, a committee of bureaucrats or virtue-signaling celebrities. It also doesn't need another awkward compromise from a state athletic association trying to please everyone while still letting girls get beaten by males.

Men and women are different. That's why girls' sports exist in the first place.

"I cannot all of a sudden become a woman and then get in, you know, go and start — get in a boxing ring, right? And start fighting," Umansky continued. "It's just not a fair thing. It's not OK."

Umansky wasn't arguing against adults living however they want to live. He made that very clear. His issue, like the issue for so many parents and female athletes across the country, is when gender identity is used to override biological reality in sports.

"If a man wants to become a woman, great. If a woman wants to be a man, great, but they cannot be competing against each other," Umansky said. "Biologically, we are different human beings, and I'm not saying that every man is stronger than every woman but men are stronger than women. Like, that's the facts, there are certain facts and it's not OK. We need to find common sense."

Common sense has been in short supply in California.

The CIF has brought back its pilot entry process, which allows additional female athletes to advance or receive medals in events where a transgender athlete qualifies or places. The policy has already resulted in female athletes sharing podium spots with Hernandez during the postseason.

That means California understands there is an obvious fairness problem.

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But instead of fixing the problem by keeping males out of girls' sports, the state has created a workaround where girls can still be forced to compete against a male athlete and then possibly share podium spots afterward.

That's not protecting girls' sports. That's trying to make an unfair situation look slightly less embarrassing.

Fox News Digital previously reported that Hernandez took first place in the long jump, high jump and triple jump at the CIF Southern Section finals in Division 3. Hernandez later swept the three events again at the state-qualifying Masters Meet.

Hernandez won two California state championships last year in the girls high jump and triple jump and finished second in the girls long jump. This weekend, Hernandez could leave Clovis with three more titles.

That is what is at stake.

Fox News Digital also spoke with California track mom Jennifer Oliver, whose daughter is among the female athletes affected by Hernandez's presence in girls track. Oliver made the point with compassion, but also brutal honesty.

"There's no hate," Oliver said. "None of that. My daughter is super inclusive. We get along with everybody. This has nothing to do with any of that. But we also need to do the right thing."

She's exactly right.

The adults are the ones who keep failing here. Not the girls who are speaking up. Not the parents who want fairness. Not the people who can see the obvious physical differences between males and females and are tired of pretending those differences disappear because left-wing ideology dictates it.

Hernandez's participation has already sparked protests, political backlash and major scrutiny of California's high school sports policies. Last year's state meet included competing protests, a flyover banner, ejections from the venue and an arrest, as reported by Fox News Digital.

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And now California is preparing to do it all over again.

That's why Umansky's comments matter. He isn't a politician trying to score points. He's a father looking at the situation and saying what the vast majority of Americans already understand.

Girls' sports cannot work if males are allowed to compete whenever they claim a female identity.

There is nothing hateful about saying that. There is nothing complicated about it, either.

It's not fair, period, end of story.