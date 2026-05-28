Diamondbacks fans catch same player's home run on back-to-back nights after showing up on the wrong date

You like to see good fans getting rewarded for their commitment to their team, and I don't think you'll ever find a better example of this than a couple of fans at some recent Diamondbacks games.

The MLB shared a video of two D-Backs who might be the luckiest people on Earth.

According to the post, a couple showed up to the Diamondbacks-Giants game at Chase Field on May 18, but there was a problem.

Their tickets were for the next night, May 19, for the next game between the two teams.

RED SOX FAN SNAGS FOUL BALL WITH THE HELP OF HIS OWN FOOD

Now, I think a lot of people would've just tried to tell a sob story and see if they couldn't get a pair of comp tickets thrown their way, or they'd just say, "Hey, want to go see a movie."

Not these fans. They bought tickets to the May 18 game, and I think this is where the baseball gods decided it was worth showering them with good fortune.

During the May 18 game, Giants shortstop Willy Adames hit a home run to left field, and it was caught by the man. You can see the couple celebrating (even though it was a visiting team's homer, it'll still look good on the mantle).

MLB FAN MAKES DEATH-DEFYING FOUL BALL CATCH DURING PADRES-ROCKIES GAME

But what's wild is the next night. Adames went yard again — and once again it was to left field — where it was caught by the same couple.

I mean, seriously?!

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And the way that second home run took an otherworldly bounce to come to them is almost creepy.

What are the chances of that? That's one of those things where you look at your wife and say, "On the way home we're buying Powerball tickets; we're on a heater for the ages."

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So, next time you goof up which game you're supposed to go to, maybe don't head to the movies or watch it in a bar.

The baseball gods could reward you.