Chris Evert says Jannik Sinner 'shouldn't have been allowed' to leave court during French Open controversy

Tennis legend Chris Evert made the case for special treatment for the sport's top players. But then she explained why Jannik Sinner shouldn’t have gotten it the way that he did.

That’s the uncomfortable middle ground in tennis’ latest medical-timeout controversy.

Stars drive the sport. They carry television windows, ticket sales, sponsorships, interest and two-week Grand Slam marathons. It’s not naive or corrupt to acknowledge that Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are not treated like anonymous qualifiers. They aren’t anonymous qualifiers.

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Evert, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion, told OutKick in a text message that "the top players still drive the game," and that if tennis wants its biggest stars to have longevity, "there should be a little more consideration of their schedule in a two-week event."

"They’ve earned that," Evert said.

She’s right.

But there’s a difference between scheduling consideration and in-match rule interpretation. It's one thing to give stars the best courts, the best windows and the best recovery opportunities over the course of a tournament. It's another thing entirely to give those players a more generous interpretation of the rules when the rulebook clearly says muscle cramping does not qualify for a medical timeout.

That’s where Evert drew the line with Sinner.

"It was clearly a cramping and dehydration situation," Evert told OutKick. "The rules state cramping is not an injury. He shouldn’t have been allowed to go off the court."

Sinner, the world No. 1, was stunned by Juan Manuel Cerundolo, the world No. 56, in the second round of the French Open on Thursday after arguably the most dramatic collapse of his career. Sinner won the first two sets, led 5-1 in the third, then unraveled physically before losing the final three sets.

That’s what makes this controversy more interesting than a simple accusation of favoritism.

Sinner lost.

This is not a case of a superstar being saved by an official and riding that advantage to victory. It’s not a case of tennis handing one of its biggest names a win. Cerundolo still pulled off the upset.

But the controversy matters anyway because the bigger issue is not one match result. It’s whether the same rules are being applied the same way when the player asking for help is one of the faces of the sport.

TNT commentator Jim Courier stated that problem in real time.

"That’s not fair. That’s not right," Courier said on the broadcast. "We love the top players, they drive the sport, but you’ve gotta apply the rules fairly. The rules are being bent for the top players."

That’s a strong accusation. It also hit on something every sports fan understands.

The rulebook is only half the story. The other half is how it gets enforced when the athlete involved is a superstar.

To be clear, Sinner should not be treated as the villain here. Evert made that point, too.

"That was the umpire’s call, and he should not be faulted," Evert said. "He was given that choice by the umpire, and chose it."

That exchange appears to be exactly what happened.

According to The Times, Sinner told chair umpire Aurélie Tourte that he thought he might vomit and asked what would happen if he took too much time between points. Tourte reportedly explained that he could receive a time violation and then a code violation, or they could call the physio to determine the issue.

Sinner then said he did not know if it was dehydration, and Tourte told him it was up to him.

That is why Evert’s distinction matters. Sinner was not trying to game the system. He told the chair umpire what was wrong, she gave him a choice, and he made a decision.

What was Sinner supposed to do? Turn down medical attention and voluntarily make his own path harder in the middle of a Grand Slam match?

No serious athlete is doing that.

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Patrick Mahomes isn’t going to tell an official to pick up a roughing-the-passer flag. Tom Brady wasn’t going to tell Jerome Boger that Grady Jarrett’s sack was actually clean. Carlos Alcaraz wasn’t going to wave off a medical timeout at the Australian Open once the physio granted it, despite protests by his opponent.

Stars accept favorable decisions. In fact, all athletes do. That’s sports.

The burden is on the officials, not the athlete benefiting from the call.

And that’s why tennis put itself in such an awkward position. The Grand Slam rulebook says players may receive treatment for muscle cramping only during normal changeovers or set breaks. It also says players may not receive a medical timeout for muscle cramping.

That sounds clear.

But tennis also leaves room for medical judgment. If there is doubt about whether a player is dealing with cramps, an acute medical condition or heat illness, the Sports Physiotherapist and Tournament Doctor have the final say. If cramps are considered part of a heat-illness situation, they can be treated as part of that broader condition.

That may be medically reasonable. It may even be necessary.

No one should want tennis players passing out on the court because officials are afraid of looking too lenient. If a player is dizzy, dehydrated, vomiting or in actual danger, the sport has an obligation to treat that seriously.

Evert acknowledged that possibility.

"I think, if there was dizziness or the feeling of passing out, then a doctor could’ve come out on the court and taken his pulse and blood pressure," Evert said, "but that’s another situation."

That feels like the right line.

Player safety? Absolutely.

A cramping timeout dressed up as something else? That’s where trust starts to erode.

Evert later told OutKick she rewatched the clip and believed the umpire "stopped the clock in his favor." She also said Sinner "specifically said dehydration," while again emphasizing that it was "no fault of his own."

"It will be interesting to see how the umpire defends her position," Evert said. "Jim Courier and all the commentators were very critical of this decision, and I would think the rules will have more boundaries now because it has happened in favor of the top players."

There's the real story.

Not that Sinner cheated. He didn’t.

Not that tennis is rigged. That’s a lazy conclusion.

The real issue is that tennis keeps finding itself in moments where the rulebook seems firm until a superstar enters the gray area. Then, suddenly, the sport looks like it has room to maneuver.

This isn't the first time in 2026 that the sport has faced similar controversy.

At the Australian Open, Sinner struggled physically in the heat during a third-round match against American Eliot Spizzirri. Sinner started cramping. The match was paused when the roof was closed under the tournament’s heat policy. The Italian star did not receive treatment during the stoppage, so it was not the same situation as a medical timeout for cramps.

But the perception issue was similar.

Sinner admitted afterward that he "got lucky" with the timing of the heat rule and roof closure. Evert brought up that match, too, telling OutKick, "Do you remember that Australian Open that was basically the same thing? He was starting to cramp and then they close the roof, right?"

Again, the roof closure may have been completely within the rules. The Australian Open had a heat policy. Officials followed it. Sinner got a break within the structure of the tournament.

But it still looked familiar: a top player in physical trouble, a stoppage, a reset and a second life. In that case, Sinner looked like a new player after the break and defeated Spizzirri en route to a semifinal appearance.

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Alcaraz was involved in another version of the same conversation at the Australian Open when Alexander Zverev complained about a medical timeout during their semifinal. Zverev believed Alcaraz was cramping and said afterward that players normally cannot take a medical timeout for cramps.

Alcaraz eventually defeated Zverev and followed with a win over Novak Djokovic to capture the Australian Open title and complete the career Grand Slam.

"What can I do?" Zverev said. "It’s not my decision. I didn’t like it, but it’s not my decision."

That sounds a lot like Evert’s point about Sinner.

The player doesn’t make the ruling. The official makes the ruling.

This certainly isn't unique to tennis. Football fans have been arguing about the same thing for years.

The NFL rulebook does not say Patrick Mahomes gets more protection than his backup. It did not say Brady deserved a softer landing than everyone else. But fans, players and commentators have long believed that star quarterbacks get the benefit of the doubt from officials.

Sometimes that perception is overblown. Sometimes it is fueled by frustration, gambling, team loyalty, social media outrage or a combination of all of them.

But then a call happens in a huge spot, and the perception comes roaring back. And sometimes, perception matters as much, if not more, than reality.

Mahomes benefited from controversial penalties in Kansas City’s 2025 playoff win over the Houston Texans. Troy Aikman criticized one of the calls in real time. Officiating expert Ben Austro of Football Zebras later wrote for SB Nation that two of the controversial penalties should not have been called, including one that he said "fans the flames of preferential treatment."

Brady had his own version of this in 2022, when Grady Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer after sacking him late in a Buccaneers-Falcons game. The call extended Tampa Bay’s drive and helped end Atlanta’s comeback attempt.

Brady’s response afterward was simple.

"I don’t throw the flags."

Correct.

And Jannik Sinner doesn't make the call on whether he gets a medical timeout.

Stars are always going to get advantages. They get the primetime window. They get center court. They get larger crowds. They get more media attention. They get more sponsor interest. They get more institutional attention because the sport is more valuable when they are healthy, present and advancing deep into tournaments.

Just like the NFL playoffs are better when Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and other marquee quarterbacks are healthy and competing.

There's nothing inherently wrong with pointing out the obvious.

Evert is right that tennis should consider its top players’ schedules and longevity, especially during two-week Grand Slam events. The best players have earned that level of consideration because they’re the ones who consistently carry the sport. They have earned those advantages through their on-court performance.

But that consideration should happen before the match.

That’s what makes these medical-timeout controversies so damaging. Even when the decision is medically defensible, even when no one did anything malicious, even when the star loses anyway, fans are left wondering where legitimate discretion ends and star treatment begins.

The answer is not to deny medical care to players in real danger. The answer is transparency and consistency.

If a player is dizzy, close to fainting or dealing with heat illness, say that. Bring the doctor out. Check the player. Make the medical reason clear. If cramps are part of a broader heat-illness diagnosis, explain that. If it’s simply cramping and dehydration, enforce the rule.

Tennis does not need a perfectly level playing field. No sport has one.

But it needs a credible one.

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Sinner does not deserve blame for taking the option he was given. But he also did not deserve a different version of the rules because he’s Jannik Sinner.

Both can be true.

And if tennis wants to avoid this conversation the next time Sinner, Alcaraz or another star starts struggling physically in a major match, it has to make the boundary clearer now.

Because stars should get the big courts, the big crowds and the big moments.

They’ve earned that.

What they haven’t earned, and what no athlete should ever earn, is a different interpretation of the rulebook because of their star power.