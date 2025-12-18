NFL star Puka Nacua's brother accused of taking Lakers player's car in West Hollywood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua’s brother, Samson Nacua, was one of two suspects arrested after allegedly taking Los Angeles Lakers forward Adou Thiero’s BMW SUV without his consent, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The stolen vehicle belonged to the Lakers player out of Arkansas, according to NBC Los Angeles.

"Deputies were flagged down in the 8400 block of Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood and contact the victim who stated his newer model BMW was stolen and he was able to track it to that location," the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) told Fox News Digital in a statement.

There were two suspects arrested in connection with the stolen vehicle. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed them to be 27-year-old Nacua and 27-year-old Trey Rose.

"During the initial investigation it was discovered that suspect Nacua took the vehicle from the Wilshire location and suspect Rose was the driver when they arrived at Sunset location. Both suspects were arrested for Taking a Vehicle Without the Owners Consent, violation of 10851(a) CVC," the LASD statement continued.

"The investigation is currently active and ongoing."

Samson Nacua has not been in the best light in the news this year, as he was suspended from his team in the UFL for slapping a fan in the face.

In April, Samson Nacua was playing for the Michigan Panthers when he was spotted slapping a St. Louis Battlehawks fan in a video that has since gone viral following a game at The Dome at America’s Center.

The UFL quickly responded by suspending the elder Nacua without pay for one game. He was also ordered to participate in community service events arranged by the league.

Samson Nacua played for Utah and BYU during his college career, the latter of which his star younger brother attended as well. He caught 82 passes for 1,015 yards and 11 touchdowns in 45 games with the Utes before transferring to BYU for the 2021 season.

There, he hauled in 21 catches for 329 yards and three scores.

Samson Nacua tried to break onto a roster in the NFL following his college career, spending time with the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints, but never stuck. He played for the UFL's Pittsburgh Maulers before joining the Panthers in 2024.

