The Philadelphia Flyers challenge fans to eat three cheesesteaks and three orders of fries in a single game

The 9-9-9 Challenge has been sweeping baseball, and I figured it was only a matter of time before other sports found their own ways to get fans to shove obscene amounts of stadium food into their faces.

Well, the Philadelphia Flyers answered the bell in a big way.

Prepare to meet the Philly Hat Trick Challenge.

While the 9-9-9 Challenge has fans downing nine hot dogs and nine beers in nine innings, the Flyers kicked off their home postseason slate with the Philly Hat Trick Challenge. This pits gluttonous fans against three Philly cheesesteaks and three orders of fries over the game's three periods.

JOEY CHESTNUT RECLAIMS HOT DOG EATING CONTEST TITLE AFTER LAST YEAR'S ABSENCE BY DOWNING 70.5 FRANKS

And if you want to wash that down with a brewski per period, I bet they won't say anything.

Now, there's a part of my brain — probably the caveman/neanderthal part — that thinks I could put away the 9-9-9 Challenge with the right pacing.

But throwing back three cheesesteaks and three orders of fries in the two-and-a-half hours it takes to play a hockey game?

PHILLIES PLAYERS SCATTER AS RAT RUNS ALONG DUGOUT DURING ANOTHER LOSS, EXTENDING SEVEN-GAME SKID

I'm not so sure.

But I would still give it the old college try.

The best part of that deal is the price: $45.

Good luck getting three sandwiches and fries for that at any other arena.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Now, I’m not sure how strict they are about people going full three-man tag-team on this challenge. But if you can pull it off, that’s the move if you’re at a game with family or a couple of pals.

Now that the Flyers have done this, I wonder if we'll see any teams follow suit in the near future.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

I could see Chicago offering a hat trick of Italian beef sandwiches (which I think they call an "afternoon snack" there). Maybe the Lightning would be down to let brave, hungry fans test their mettle against three Cuban sandwiches.

All in all, I like where this is all headed, because there's just something about competitive gluttony for the love of the game and nothing else.