PGA Tour player goes shirtless in New Orleans, fails at miracle shot from water

It's highly unlikely that Michael Brennan will be the only 24-year-old man to take his shirt off in public in New Orleans on Thursday, but he will be the only one to do so who has a PGA Tour victory under his belt.

During the opening round of this week's Zurich Classic, a team event on Tour played at TPC Louisiana, Brennan and teammate Johnny Keefer began on the back nine and got things rolling early, getting to 4-under through their opening six holes.

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After back-to-back pars on the 16th and 17th holes, the duo arrived at the Par 5 closing hole, which is when things got messy.

Brennan found the greenside pond with his second shot, but after getting eyes on his golf ball just off the bank inside the water hazard, he elected to try to play it instead of taking a drop.

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Taking such a risk is a perk when you're playing in a team event, and with Keefer in Position A, Brennan said, why not? So, he took off his shirt and attempted to hit his golf ball out of the hazard. Unfortunately, he didn't manage to pull off the miracle shot. He did get his golf ball in the air, but only for it to find the water even further.

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Players taking their shirts off before hitting a shot out of a water hazard is rare, but it does happen at least a handful of times per season. It's certainly an odd enough occasion that if you are presented with an opportunity to hit a miracle shot, you have to take advantage in a setting like the Zurich Classic.

Brennan having six-pack abs and possessing what appears to be about 2.8 percent body fat probably made his decision to go tarps off that much easier.

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The Brennan-Keefer duo fired a very solid 11-under 61 on Thursday in the best-ball format.