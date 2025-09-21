Giants' Cam Skattebo delights fans with backflip after touchdown vs Chiefs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo delighted NFL fans on Sunday night after he scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter.

Skattebo’s 13-yard rushing touchdown before halftime tied the game at six apiece. Skattebo pushed his teammates back and did a backflip in the end zone of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The celebration left fans in disbelief.

CHIEFS' TRAVIS KELCE, ANDY REID GET INTO SIDELINE CONFRONTATION VS GIANTS

The Giants missed the extra-point attempt as the team was without kicker Graham Gano. The Chiefs would go down the field and score another field goal before the half was over. Kansas City took a 9-6 lead into the locker room.

New York, ultimately, lost the game, 22-9. Skattebo led the team in rushing and receiving. He had 60 rushing yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. He added six catches for 61 yards to his stat line as well.

Skattebo started to receive a majority of the carries after running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. went down with an injury. He had six carries for 39 yards at the break and was leading the team in receiving with three catches for 19 yards.

The former Arizona State standout had a rushing touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in their overtime loss last week. He ran for 45 yards on 11 carries. He didn’t receive many attempts in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Giants quarterback Russell Wilson was picked off twice before the half. Chris Roland-Wallace tracked down an underthrown ball meant for Wan’Dale Robinson, while Jaylen Watson jumped in front of a pass meant for Malik Nabers.