New York Giants

Giants' Cam Skattebo delights fans with backflip after touchdown vs Chiefs

Skattebo scored the first touchdown of his career last week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Giants quarterback Russell Wilson answers question on rookie Jaxson Dart Video

Giants quarterback Russell Wilson answers question on rookie Jaxson Dart

New York Giants starting quarterback responded to a question about rookie backup Jaxson Dart's ability going into the season.

New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo delighted NFL fans on Sunday night after he scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter.

Skattebo’s 13-yard rushing touchdown before halftime tied the game at six apiece. Skattebo pushed his teammates back and did a backflip in the end zone of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Cam Skattebo backflip

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo does a backflip after scoring as teammates wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) and wide receiver Darius Slayton (18) watch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The celebration left fans in disbelief.

CHIEFS' TRAVIS KELCE, ANDY REID GET INTO SIDELINE CONFRONTATION VS GIANTS

The Giants missed the extra-point attempt as the team was without kicker Graham Gano. The Chiefs would go down the field and score another field goal before the half was over. Kansas City took a 9-6 lead into the locker room.

New York, ultimately, lost the game, 22-9. Skattebo led the team in rushing and receiving. He had 60 rushing yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. He added six catches for 61 yards to his stat line as well.

Cam Skattebo dances in the end zone

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Skattebo started to receive a majority of the carries after running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. went down with an injury. He had six carries for 39 yards at the break and was leading the team in receiving with three catches for 19 yards.

The former Arizona State standout had a rushing touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in their overtime loss last week. He ran for 45 yards on 11 carries. He didn’t receive many attempts in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Cam Skattebo runs the ball

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Giants quarterback Russell Wilson was picked off twice before the half. Chris Roland-Wallace tracked down an underthrown ball meant for Wan’Dale Robinson, while Jaylen Watson jumped in front of a pass meant for Malik Nabers.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

