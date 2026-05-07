Free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers headed to Pittsburgh for a visit with Steelers, probably more

Aaron Rodgers is headed to Pittsburgh. He'll be visiting the city and, not coincidentally, the Steelers -- a source familiar with the free-agent quarterback's tentative plans confirmed on Thursday.

The story, first reported by Pittsburgh's 93.7 The Fan, is that Rodgers will fly into town on Friday and expects to spend time with the club through the weekend.

One small issue: The Steelers are not exactly sure this is happening, per a source. A club source told OutKick a Rodgers visit was "news to me."

If this sounds like Aaron Rodgers being his enigmatic, surprising, in-my-own-time self, then so be it. Because while a visit to Pittsburgh means a visit to the Steelers and no such visit would happen without Rodgers typically signing with the club, he's not actually signed.

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And one thing we've learned from this NFL offseason is deals, trades, draft selections are not done until they're done. Ask Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby about that.

The one thing that would keep Rodgers from immediately fully committing to the Steelers, as expected, is money. It's always about money.

Rodgers said last season his contract with the Steelers was not a sticking point and he took a discount one-year deal worth $13.65 million.

The Steelers recently applied an unrestricted free-agent tender on Rodgers that provided him with a 10 percent raise to roughly $15.5 million for 2026.

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But that is also a deep discount, considering that would make Rodgers the 18th highest-paid quarterback in the NFL on an annual average basis. And the four-time MVP probably does not believe he is the NFL's 18th-best quarterback even at age 42.

The bet here is Rodgers will get his agent to try to squeeze a little more out of the Steelers before he signs. The bet here is the Steelers might be open to that considering their quarterback options beyond Rodgers are Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar.

None of those are what a team with playoff expectations wants as a starting at quarterback.

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The Steelers want Rodgers.

Rodgers is headed to Pittsburgh.

It would be the biggest upset the league has witnessed in years if this doesn't result in Rodgers eventually signing with the Steelers.

FOLLOW ARMANDO SALGUERO ON X: @ARMANDOSALGUERO