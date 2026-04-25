Faith on full display during NFL Draft as athletes not afraid to talk about God

The NFL Draft has become one of the biggest sporting events of the year. It’s reported that Pittsburgh set a record for the largest attendance at round 1 in history, with a reported 320,000-plus fans at the venue outside of the Steelers’ Acrisure Stadium.

More impressive than the fans in attendance, was the number of athletes who credited their faith for their success up unto this point.

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Let’s start with No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza hasn’t shied away from speaking about his faith throughout his career, and especially during Indiana’s run to its first National Championship in program history.

After being selected by the Las Vegas Raiders, Mendoza spoke with ESPN’s Taylor McGregor saying, "The last 5 months have been such a blessing from God and I can’t thank Him enough."

With the 8th overall pick, The New Orleans Saints selected Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, whose walk-out song was "Deliver Me" by gospel artist Donald Lawrence.

Tyson talking about being overcome by emotion after being selected and fulfilling a life-long dream to be an NFL player said, "I am just thankful, so blessed. Lord is doing a work on me – He’s not done," Tyson said, "I am just gonna keep this thing rolling. I’m gonna give it my all, and that’s all I can do."

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The 11th over pick, Caleb Downs of Ohio State, a unanimous All-American for the Buckeyes, who won the Jim Thorpe award recognizing the nation’s top defensive back, said this:

"First of all, I just want to say thank God. Without that, none of us would be here. Just thanks for my Savior, Jesus Christ"

Downs walk-out song was "King of Glory" by Grammy-award winning gospel artist, CeCe Winans.

Additionally, Downs played a pivotal role in the second annual "An invitation to Jesus" event on Ohio State’s campus this past season, which drew thousands of students where a reported 75+ were baptized.

The 13th overall pick, Ty Simpson of Alabama, (a pick that turned out to be a bit of a surprise for NFL fans, and seemingly Coach Sean McVay), praised Jesus on stage saying, "First off, I want to give all the glory to my Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ. The fact that I'm here on the stage at the draft, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him."

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It’s refreshing to see so many athletes point people to something bigger than themselves in their biggest and proudest moments like the NFL Draft.

Looks like CJ Stroud, Brock Purdy, and many other vocal Christian athletes won’t be alone in their consistent thanking of their "Lord and Savior Jesus Christ" in postgame interviews and press conferences this upcoming season.