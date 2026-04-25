ESPN's Mike Greenberg makes 'terrible' mistake about Browns' draft pick, apologizes

ESPN broadcaster Mike Greenberg made a brutal gaffe during Day 2 of the NFL DraftNFL Draft on Friday night.

The Cleveland Browns selected wide receiver Denzel Boston out of Washington with the No. 39 overall pick. Boston shares the same surname as former NFL wide receiver David Boston, who had a solid NFL career when he was catching passes for multiple teams.

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Greenberg immediately made the connection that the two were connected.

"You remember his dad, David Boston, first-round pick out of Ohio State in 1999," Greenberg said on ESPN, while reading off his stats for the Huskies.

Unfortunately, for Greeny, that didn’t turn out to be the case.

He was forced to apologize for the error, calling it a "mistake" in his research as Cleveland traded out of the No. 74 spot later in the event.

"I was waiting for them to come around again so that I could make an apology to Denzel Boston, who, earlier tonight, I misidentified as being the son of former NFL wide receiver David Boston," Greenberg said. "It was a mistake in my research. It was a terrible one, and I apologize to them both. They are not related to each other.

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"And so, I apologize to both David and Denzel Boston, and congratulations to Denzel for being drafted in the second round tonight by the Cleveland Browns. It is my mistake, and I apologize for it."

Tough mistake to make. However, if Denzel Boston has anywhere close to the numbers that David Boston had in his career, the Browns will be happy.

David Boston was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro selection one-time each in his career. He had 315 catches for 4,699 yards with 25 touchdowns. But he only played six seasons.

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In 2001, he had 98 catches for an NFL-leading 1,598 yards and eight touchdowns. He played for the Arizona Cardinals, San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins before calling it quits in 2005.