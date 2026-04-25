OutKick

ESPN's Mike Greenberg makes 'terrible' mistake about Browns' draft pick, apologizes

Greenberg claimed that Denzel Boston was related to former NFL star David Boston

By Ryan Gaydos OutKick
close
Is The Sonny Styles x Fred Warner Comparison Legit Video

Is The Sonny Styles x Fred Warner Comparison Legit

Brian Jones Previews The NFL Draft on Hot Mic

ESPN broadcaster Mike Greenberg made a brutal gaffe during Day 2 of the NFL DraftNFL Draft on Friday night.

The Cleveland Browns selected wide receiver Denzel Boston out of Washington with the No. 39 overall pick. Boston shares the same surname as former NFL wide receiver David Boston, who had a solid NFL career when he was catching passes for multiple teams.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston celebrating after a reception at Michigan Stadium

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston celebrates after making a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Oct. 18, 2025. (Rick Osentoski/Imagn Images)

Greenberg immediately made the connection that the two were connected.

"You remember his dad, David Boston, first-round pick out of Ohio State in 1999," Greenberg said on ESPN, while reading off his stats for the Huskies.

Unfortunately, for Greeny, that didn’t turn out to be the case.

He was forced to apologize for the error, calling it a "mistake" in his research as Cleveland traded out of the No. 74 spot later in the event.

ESPN personality Mike Greenberg being interviewed on radio row at a convention center

ESPN personality Mike Greenberg is interviewed on radio row at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 1, 2017, ahead of Super Bowl LI. (Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports)

Arizona Cardinals receiver David Boston warming up at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals receiver David Boston warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., on Oct. 20, 2002. (James D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports)

"I was waiting for them to come around again so that I could make an apology to Denzel Boston, who, earlier tonight, I misidentified as being the son of former NFL wide receiver David Boston," Greenberg said. "It was a mistake in my research. It was a terrible one, and I apologize to them both. They are not related to each other.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"And so, I apologize to both David and Denzel Boston, and congratulations to Denzel for being drafted in the second round tonight by the Cleveland Browns. It is my mistake, and I apologize for it."

Tough mistake to make. However, if Denzel Boston has anywhere close to the numbers that David Boston had in his career, the Browns will be happy.

David Boston was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro selection one-time each in his career. He had 315 catches for 4,699 yards with 25 touchdowns. But he only played six seasons.

Washington wideout Denzel Boston speaking to media at NFL Combine in Indianapolis

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Feb. 27, 2026. (Jacob Musselman/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2001, he had 98 catches for an NFL-leading 1,598 yards and eight touchdowns. He played for the Arizona Cardinals, San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins before calling it quits in 2005.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue