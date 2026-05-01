Stephen A Smith could get an on-screen WWE role at SummerSlam, reports say

Fans joked that WWE’s landmark rights deal with ESPN last year would lead to Stephen A. Smith appearing in the ring. That idea is no longer just a joke or social media meme.

According to Fightful Select, a source known for reporting accurate wrestling information, there are discussions about giving Smith an on-screen role this summer.

The report says ESPN is "pleased and enthusiastic" about the potential for Smith to get more involved in the partnership.

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Notably, Smith is represented by Mark Shapiro, the president of WWE parent company TKO. WWE president Nick Khan is also Smith’s former broadcast agent. The TKO and ESPN relationship has already led to an in-storied crossover, with Pat McAfee's involvement in the WrestleMania storyline between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

McAfee, who works with TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, says he is done with WWE as part of the stipulation if Orton loses.

If McAfee is actually done with WWE, Smith would be a logical replacement. By most metrics, McAfee and Smith are the two biggest stars at ESPN and its most pro-wrestling-style personalities.

McAfee was a natural fit. He excelled on the WWE broadcast booth, on the mic as a manager and even in the ring as a wrestler. It is unclear whether Smith would have the same success.

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That said, he was loudly booed at WrestleMania this month in Las Vegas. In wrestling, boos are just as effective as cheers. If Smith leans into a heel role similar to McAfee, he could have a fun run in WWE.

Look for SummerSlam as a possible date for Smith's debut.

SummerSlam is the second biggest WWE event of the year after WrestleMania and is also held over two nights. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on ESPN.

Possible roles for Smith include a storyline, hosting duties or entertainment segments with comedic wrestler and merchandise megastar Danhausen, who recently "cursed" the ESPN broadcaster.

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As tired as many viewers are of seeing Stephen A. Smith discuss sports and politics, the idea of him appearing in WWE is fun. Hopefully, he takes a bump or two, or even a spear from Roman Reigns.