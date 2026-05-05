Cameron Brink says being white and blonde gives her a marketing privilege over other WNBA players

This weekend Cameron Brink will begin her third WNBA season. While the Los Angeles Sparks forward rose to stardom for her play on the court, she is also building a growing reputation for her fashion sense off it.

Brink’s surge in popularity has raised her profile and opened the door to numerous opportunities in the fashion world. Now, she is sounding the alarm, pushing for more fashion opportunities across the league.

In a sit-down with Interview magazine, Brink acknowledged her own success in fashion and social media, she also pointed toward a larger issue surrounding endorsement opportunities.

"I’ve tried to be vocal about this and acknowledge there’s such a privilege, marketing-wise, being white and blonde," Brink said. "It does really bother me seeing athletes and players who are consistently putting up crazy stat lines and not being rewarded by brands," she told the outlet.

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Brink also shared details about the WNBA’s surge in popularity and how she brands herself and addressed the financial strain that remains a reality for many players, despite the historic raises agreed to in the new collective bargaining agreement.

"It’s really hard as a female basketball player to make money outside of our contracts. That’s what we’re fighting for right now. It’s really hard to live a lifestyle, especially in an expensive market like L.A. or New York, on a rookie contract," Brink said.

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When asked about what she believes is most often overlooked in discussions about the league, Brink pointed to the consistent quality the WNBA has produced over nearly three decades.

"How consistently good our product has been," Brink replied. "It’s still a really young league, and obviously we’re going through our whole battle with the CBA [Collective Bargaining Agreement]. We’re just trying to get paid what we’re worth. I think people are seeing the W as this new and shiny thing, but for two decades the level of play has been so high. I look up to so many women, like Sheryl Swoopes and Lisa Leslie. They’re famous now, but I wish they had that recognition while they were playing."

The Sparks selected Brink with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 draft. She suffered a devastating injury during her rookie season, ultimately appearing in 15 games. She later documented her rehab on social media.

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The former Stanford basketball standout has also appeared in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and launched the "Straight to Cam" podcast with co-host Sydel Curry-Lee in January 2025.

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