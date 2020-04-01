Tucker Carlson: WHO is a lapdog to the powerful, sucks up to China during coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

On Monday night, we showed you the video -- and it was nauseating -- of senior World Health Organization official, Bruce Aylward, a Canadian, refusing to answer questions about Taiwan and how it was dealing with coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS DEATHS TOP 4,000 IN US, SURPASS CHINA

In fact, Aylward wouldn't even acknowledge the question or acknowledge the existence of Taiwan. It was repulsive. But it wasn't surprising.

Aylward was just following directions from the very top. Tedros Adhanom, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, got his job with Chinese support after he covered up cholera outbreaks in his home country. A perfect man to lead the World Health Organization, and he has subsequently set the standard for corruption there.

Here he is in January:

Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of the World Health Organization: The Chinese government is to be congratulated for the extraordinary measures it has taken to contain the outbreak.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

The speed with which China detected the outbreak, isolated the virus, sequenced the genome and shared it with WHO and the world are very impressive and beyond words.

China is actually setting a new standard for outbreak response, and it's not an exaggeration.

The World Health Organization's leadership tells you that China "set the standard" for the outbreak to the response. Apparently, that standard includes disappearing doctors who tell the truth about it.

That's the top public health official in the world, and everything you just heard him say there was a lie. A recent "60 Minutes" piece from Australia -- a piece our media are not playing -- shows just how deep the lies go. In fact, there's nothing speedy about how China detected the outbreak and then warned the world. Indeed, they did the exact opposite.

Unidentified: From the very beginning throughout December, it was spreading. And we now know it was spreading human to human. But the official line of the Chinese government was that this was all related to an animal market, and once they closed the market, it would all go away.

Reporter: Did they know differently at that time?

Unidentified female: Absolutely. Because they were seeing cases coming into the hospitals that had nothing whatsoever to do with that animal market.

So the World Health Organization's leadership tells you that China "set the standard" for the outbreak to the response. Apparently, that standard includes disappearing doctors who tell the truth about it.

Narrator from "60 Minutes" piece from Australia: As China now tries to rewrite history and claim it was transparent all along, a final nail in the coffin of their lie.

Just two weeks ago, the Head of Emergency at Wuhan Central Hospital, Dr. Ai Fen also went public, saying authorities had stopped her and her colleagues from warning the world. She has now disappeared. Whereabouts unknown.

Again, why is it left to Australian media to produce a piece like this? The truth is as "60 Minutes Australia" explains, instead of worrying about these developments in early February, the director of the World Health Organization was still lecturing the public that using terms like "Wuhan virus" was racist.

Adhanom: Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatizing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

You might think that a World Health Organization group that got $58 million of your tax dollars last year might care that a government arrests doctors and lies about deadly new diseases. But no, like so many other organizations, they are lapdogs for the powerful. And that means their real job is sucking up to the Chinese government.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue from "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on March 31, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM TUCKER CARLSON