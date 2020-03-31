Gutfeld on the media and the virus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Faced with criticism, members of the media will say it's their job to hold people accountable. Like that MyPillow guy at a White House briefing. What a dork!

“I think these briefings could be … better designed,” reporter Jim Acosta said on CNN. “The president could come out, say a few words in terms of what his administration is doing, not have these PR stunts like 'Mr. Pillow' coming out and giving a plug for his company.”

MYPILLOW FOUNDER MIKE LINDELL, AT WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING, TELLS PEOPLE TO PRAY DURING CRISIS

On MSNBC, Chris Hayes said: “It’s obviously above my pay grade. I don’t make the call whether we take [White House press conferences] or not, but it seems crazy to me that everyone is taking them when you have the MyPillow guy getting up there talking about reading the Bible.”

It wasn't just TV. Non-essential bozos with blue checkmarks also mocked MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on social media.

While these turds snarked away, Lindell was converting his business to make 50,000 face masks daily. So laugh all you want. The object of your ridicule will save lives.

The fact is, Lindell is an American success story. But because he mentions the Bible too much, he's worthy of media scorn. They’re so much better than him!

So as we strive to unite against one of the greatest foes we've ever faced, you’ve got to ask: Does that help?

Does MSNBC’s Chuck Todd help? In an interview, he asked former Vice President Joe Biden: “Do you think there is blood on the president’s hands considering the slow response? Or is that too harsh of a criticism?”

Biden responded: "I think that’s a little too harsh."

Once again, the media are framing this pandemic as their divisive playground. For them, the perfect medication is a cheap shot.

When “The Five” sounded the alarm about the virus back in January, what was Chuck concerned about?

"I think that one of the reasons the Senate Republicans want to get this over with as quickly as possible, because you want the maximum amount of time between whatever this is and the voters voting," former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele told Chuck at the time. "There is going to be a lot of news in the next nine months."

Todd responded: "Coronavirus ... is going to impact China in ways on our economy that we haven't really contemplated."

Whoa. Concerned about the economy, not people? Now, who has blood on their hands?

See, Chuck? The "blood on your hands" game can be extended indefinitely to everyone.

If trying to put an unknown virus in the context of other illnesses, like the media did, then they have blood on their hands.

If you told Americans to go about your business as New York politicians did, you have blood on your hands.

If you, in the media, conflate the name of a drug for fish tank cleaner, you have blood on your hands.

At some point, no one has spotless hands. Including Chuck, which is why we’ve got to dump this "gotcha" business. It helps no one.

My advice? It's time to wash our hands of the "blood on your hands" line. Then maybe the press can find a real question: one that seeks an answer instead of attention.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on March 31, 2020.

