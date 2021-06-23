Tucker Carlson: The COVID vaccine is dangerous for kids, Big Tech doesn't want you to know that

Since the beginning of the pandemic, key pieces of medical guidance from the World Health Organization have proven to be disastrously false — false enough to cost lives. It was the WHO, you’ll remember, that told us COVID couldn’t be transmitted between people, even as the virus was spreading into the United States. It was the WHO that worked in stealth with the Chinese government to obscure the source of the outbreak at the beginning, and then hide its origins from the world. We’re not attacking the WHO. Those are statements of fact. You’d think. they’d be disqualifying. Just the opposite. For more than a year, the tech monopolies of Silicon Valley have used the World Health Organization’s official statements to determine what American news consumers are allowed to know — and what they should be prohibited from knowing — about COVID. Facebook even announced a formal partnership with the WHO to "bring up to date and accurate information to billions of people."

That partnership — between a China-controlled NGO, and the China-beholden tech platforms — continued smoothly until just a few days ago. That’s when bureaucrats at the WHO published new vaccine guidance. Here’s what it says: children should not take the coronavirus vaccine. Why? The drugs are too dangerous. There's not nearly enough data to understand the long-term effects or to show that the benefits are worth the risk that they bring. This is terrible news, of course, for the pharmaceutical industry. Big Pharma has been planning to test the vaccine on six-month-olds. It’s deeply embarrassing for much of the news media, which have taken a break from ginning up hysteria about Russian spies to sell vaccines to their viewers. And above all, it is a shocking repudiation of the American health establishment, which has been relentlessly pushing universal vaccination, including for children. Biden's top coronavirus adviser, Zeke Emanuel, declared that young people should be required to get the shot.

EMANUEL: There are clearly places where you’re congregating people that we should have mandates: students in universities – my university for example, faculty and staff. Health care facilities. Every health care worker ought to be vaccinated. I shouldn’t have to worry whether my doctor or nurse has been vaccinated. … And I think employers ought to take this very seriously and consider mandating and requiring their workers to get vaccinated – especially if they’re coming back to the office.

Wait a second, Zeke Emanual, if you’ve been vaccinated, why would you worry about why the people around you have been vaccinated if vaccines work? Kind of an obvious question, no one has ever asked it. Someone should.

DATA SUGGESTS ‘LIKELY’ LINK BETWEEN COVID-19 MRNA VACCINES, RARE HEART ISSUES IN TEENS, CDC PANEL SAYS

But they may not have a chance, because the WHO's latest finding -- that the vaccine is not safe for children -- threatens everything that reckless creeps like Zeke Emanuel and the pharmaceutical industry have been working for. More vaccines, no matter what the human cost. That is their position. In the end, the forces of recklessness appear to have more power even than the WHO. Here’s how we know: In a remarkable about-face, Silicon Valley has decided that the World Health Organization is, in fact, not reliable, it’s a disseminator of disinformation.

Facebook has just censored a woman called Michelle Coriaty-Herbst for sharing the WHO's bulletin on vaccines word-for-word. She just posted it. Facebook deleted it. "Your comment goes against our community standards on spam," Facebook wrote. So, this is Silicon Valley’s new policy: everything about vaccines is good. Period. You are not allowed to suggest otherwise. No matter what data you might have. No matter what data you might have, no matter what a health organization might tell you.

An epidemiology Ph.D. called Tracey Hoeg learned this recently. She posted slides from the CDC's own website showing that rates of myocarditis -- a potentially fatal heart inflammation -- are extremely high in young people who have taken the vaccine. That's not in dispute anymore; the CDC's preliminary investigation has just confirmed a link between the vaccine and myocarditis.

As Hoeg put it, "We are standing on shaky ground if we say the risk to otherwise healthy kids from COVID-19 is higher than it is from the vaccine." She wrote that on Twitter. That’s true. Twitter censored her. But why? It makes you wonder: why is that the one forbidden thing?

TUCKER CARLSON: SCIENTISTS WANT TO USE HUMAN ENGINEERING TO SOLVE CLIMATE CHANGE

And, while we’re at it, what are the risks from the vaccines? All medicines come with risks, so what’s the real answer? Two medical school professors -- UCLA's Joseph Ladapo and Yale's Harvey Risch -- recently tried to find out. They outlined what they found in The Wall Street Journal. They discovered that the VAERS system, the biggest database of self-reported vaccine harm we have, isn't just showing elevated rates of myocarditis. It's also showing much higher rates of other, very serious complications -- low platelets, deep-vein thrombosis, and death. Many deaths.

"The implication," they concluded, "is that the risks of a COVID -19 vaccine may outweigh the benefits for certain low-risk populations, such as children, young adults and people who have recovered from COVID-19."

HOUSTON HOSPITAL WORKERS FIRED, RESIGN OVER COVID-19 VACCINE

That's what the data show. Clearly. But instead of listening to the data, many schools and countless employers are mandating that everyone take the shot -- even if they've already had COVID and recovered. People who do not need the shot. Why are they doing this? It’s lunacy. Well, presumably because people like Tony Fauci told them the vaccine is more effective than natural immunity. Is that true? No. It is not true. There are no data to support that claim. But Fauci says it anyway.

FAUCI: We know that reinfections with a homologous strain, namely the same strain as initial infection, remain rare. They occur, but they’re rare. Vaccination in people previously infected significantly boosts the immune response and likely, as I’m going to show you in a moment, providing better protection against certain variants. And then the issue of vaccines actually, at least with regard to SARS-CoV-2, can do better than nature.

College students, young adults in the prime of their life, are being forced to take the vaccine because Tony Fauci said that, even though they don't need it, and in some cases, don’t want it. What will the effects on them be? Well, judging by the VAERS reporting system, we can be certain that some will be harmed. Beyond that, we can't be sure. We aren't even sure what effects this vaccine will have on the elderly -- the one group we were told from day one should take the vaccine as quickly as possible. And most of us believed that.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But new numbers are coming. The Norwegian Medicines Agency has found that the vaccine may increase the risk of death in the elderly, as well. The Norwegian study conducted a study of 100 nursing home residents who died after receiving Pfizer's coronavirus shot. They found that at least 10 of the deaths were "likely caused" by the vaccine. 10%. And in 26 other cases, they were "possibly caused" by the vaccine.

What explains those numbers? Doctor Robert Malone tried to address that question recently in a podcast broadcast on YouTube. YouTube took it down. They did that even though Doctor Robert Malone may be the most qualified person on the planet to discuss the subject. He helped create the mRNA technology behind the COVID vaccines.

This article is adapted from Tucker Carlson's opening commentary on the June 23, 2021, edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."