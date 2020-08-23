RNC Chairwoman McDaniel: Republican convention will put this uplifting story front and center

If there is one thing that Hollywood elites and the privileged politicians in the Democrat Party have both mastered, it is the art of the fictional narrative. What we saw last week at the Democratic National Convention was just that – a four-day flashy spectacle with no real substance and an entirely unrealistic portrayal of real America.

It felt less like a political convention and more like a Hollywood awards show: out-of-touch, boring and filled with actors heaping praise on one another. Cue the cutoff music.

At this week’s Republican National Convention, expect to hear real stories from real Americans, not condescension from liberal elites.

The Democrats may have Hollywood, but it is the Heartland where President Trump has made everyday life better for real hardworking middle-class Americans. From historic tax cuts to unprecedented deregulation to restoring law and order, the president’s policies have made our nation greater, safer and more prosperous.

Under his leadership, our country achieved record economic success, and we are doing it again. The Great American Comeback is underway, with a massive 9.3 million jobs added back to our economy in the last three months alone. There is no stopping this comeback, and President Trump is the only candidate to see it through.

Since day one, the president has celebrated this country while all Democrats have done is decry it. They seem to forget that we live in the greatest nation on Earth, with so much history to honor and so much ahead of us to celebrate. That is why at this year’s Republican National Convention we are “Honoring the Great American Story,” and who better to tell that story than real, everyday Americans?

Expect an aspirational and uplifting tone from the greatest messenger for our party and the star of this convention: the president himself.

For the next four nights, expect to hear from front-line workers, moms, veterans, factory workers, small business owners, law enforcement and diverse up-and-coming leaders of the party, all sharing their stories about how President Trump’s policies have improved their lives and opened the door for a better future.

President Trump will appear nightly to present his optimistic vision for the next four years. Together with Vice President Mike Pence, he will lay out his plans for a second term and clearly outline the next four years of the Trump-Pence agenda. The celebration will culminate in the historic renomination of the president and vice president in Washington, D.C.

The four-day celebration is not only limited to prime time. While we have plenty of surprises in store for TV, we will also be on the ground in target states across the country, holding 7,500 events.

Trump Victory field teams are holding a National Week of Training to activate and engage volunteers on voter contact, voter registration and how to organize their communities for Republicans up and down the ballot. This week of training will culminate in a massive National Weekend of Action that will serve as a get-out-the-vote “dry run” to test our infrastructure capabilities and volunteer metrics on doors and phone calls to ensure our teams are battle-tested ahead of November.

Throughout the week, we will be taking our winning message to the American people through their television screens and in person. We will be putting in the work, knocking on doors and making phone calls to make sure that voters know why President Trump, Vice President Pence and Republicans up and down the ballot deserve their votes.

Together, we are honoring the great American story and looking ahead to the next chapter: four more years of American prosperity.

