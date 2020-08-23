Sen. Lindsey Graham: Trump delivered – why I'm voting to reelect the president

President Trump has delivered. His record is clear.

Last week we heard from a small band of off-key Republicans supporting Joe Biden for president. The fact is, they were outliers. President Trump enjoys overwhelming support among the Republican faithful.

There are some Republicans who will vote for President Trump because they rightfully fear the radical policies coming from the modern Democratic Party. But most Republicans will enthusiastically support President Trump because he has delivered on policies and priorities that matter to them and their loved ones.

KAY COLES JAMES: FIGHT FOR AMERICA – VOTERS MUST DO THIS TO STOP SOCIALISM AND ANARCHY

To some, President Trump's style and behavior are problematic. Others believe President Trump is just what the doctor ordered – a bull in a china shop. Not only do they approve of what President Trump is doing, they approve of the manner in which he’s doing it and believe it should have been done a long time ago.

While I've had my differences with the president in terms of policy and style, I will be enthusiastically voting for Donald Trump in 2020 – not just against Joe Biden.

President Trump has been a disruptive force for good, changing the status quo in a way that will benefit working Americans in every corner of American society.

In picking conservative judges, President Trump has nominated, and the Senate has confirmed, over 200 district and circuit court judges, along with two incredibly talented Supreme Court justices.

President Trump has rebuilt a military that was broken down during the Obama-Biden presidency, and morale is high once again among our troops.

President Trump has cut taxes and massively deregulated the economy so it can grow and breathe.

He has delivered on long-sought-after criminal justice reform, paving the way for mostly young African American and Latino men to be released from long jail sentences for nonviolent offenses so they can return to the workforce. This is a major bipartisan achievement, long sought by many presidents, that became a reality on President Trump's watch.

Under a Trump presidency, the police will be respected, and law and order will be upheld.

President Trump has brought order out of chaos on our southern border, enlisting cooperation from Mexico and the triangle nations of Central America in an unprecedented fashion. Frankly, it is astonishing to see what he has done to secure our border and control illegal immigration in his first term. Mexico is cooperating with us in a historic fashion, and the caravans flowing from Central America have stopped.

President Trump has pushed back against Chinese expansion, Chinese misbehavior, intellectual property theft, currency manipulation, and their role in spreading the coronavirus.

The Middle East is being reset as I speak.

There has been no better friend to Israel than Donald Trump. He recognized Jerusalem as the rightful capital of the state of Israel, and he recognized the Golan Heights as part of Israel, a strategic security move that will have enduring benefits to Israel's national security.

The historic peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel will prove to be transformative over time. President Trump has put on the table a two-state Middle East peace plan that provides unprecedented security for Israel and dignity for the Palestinian people.

President Trump withdrew from the disaster known as the Iran nuclear deal. He has imposed sanctions on the ayatollah and his henchmen, reducing the regime’s capabilities to sow discord.

The ISIS caliphate has been destroyed. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, met his fate as well. All of these things happened under President Trump’s leadership and on his watch.

President Trump has been a steadfast pro-life president and is standing up for religious liberties throughout the world.

When it comes to law and order, President Trump has rejected the mob mentality embraced by the radical left. He fully understands the difference between peaceful protests and anarchy.

Under a Trump presidency, the police will be respected, and law and order will be upheld.

When it comes to the coronavirus, I’m convinced that President Trump's early decision to limit travel from China saved hundreds of thousands of American lives. I believe the combination of potential vaccines and therapeutics we hope will be ready later this year will deliver a crushing blow to the virus. The president’s focus on developing a vaccine through ‘Operation Warp Speed’ will pay dividends to the United States and the world at large.

President Trump, in my view, has earned the right to four more years. With his reelection, America's standing in the world will be solidified for generations to come, and our economy will be rebuilt better than ever before.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

Last week’s harsh and hateful Democratic convention was designed to turn attention away from these facts and the many accomplishments of President Trump. I hope it does not work.

I will be voting for Donald Trump in 2020. He has earned my vote, and I think he’s earned yours too.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP