Jason Chaffetz: Trump appearance at Republican Convention shows energy, enthusiasm and united party

In sharp contrast to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence appeared in person Monday at their party’s convention before a cheering crowd to accept their nominations for four more years in the White House.

The appearances by Trump and Pence to kick off the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., make it obvious that Republicans are solidly behind the president’s successful American First agenda and his Make America Great Again (MAGA) approach.

The president was greeted with chants of “four more years” as he made his surprise appearance at the convention site. He will be speaking every day of the convention, culminating with a speech delivered Thursday night from the White House. Pence will speak again Wednesday night from Baltimore’s historic Fort McHenry.

TRUMP ACCUSES DEMOCRATS OF 'USING COVID TO STEAL OUR ELECTION' IN DEFIANT RNC REMARKS AFTER NOMINATION

The president pointed to the strong economy he created prior to the arrival of the coronavirus from China and said he will lead an economic recovery. He also pointed out his success in preventing the coronavirus from taking an even deadlier toll in the U.S.

"We did the exact right thing, we shut it [the economy] down and then we reopened," Trump said. "If we didn't shut it down at that point, we would have had millions of people dead."

Pence told the socially distanced delegates: "I've got to be honest with you, I'm here for one reason and one reason only, and that is not just the Republican Party but America needs four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House."

With solid support for his candidacy and for the Republican Party platform from GOP ranks, the president is now in an excellent position to appeal not just to his base but to independents and disaffected Democrats worried about the Democrats’ embrace of dangerous radical policies.

Energy and enthusiasm win elections. Trump exudes it, but Biden finds it elusive.

While Biden stays holed up in Delaware, the president’s travels around the nation to meet with the American people demonstrate energy and vigor. There is no doubt Donald Trump is fired up and ready to go.

Energy and enthusiasm win elections. Trump exudes it, but Biden finds it elusive.

Not only is the enthusiasm gap evident on television and in the news, but it is true in neighborhoods across the country. It’s fairly rare to see Biden signs in local neighborhoods. By contrast, not only do you see Trump 2020 signs in front of many houses, you see many that are homemade and prominently displayed.

While the conclusion of the election on Nov. 3 is 69 days away, some states start voting as early as 23 days from now. The united Republicans are well-positioned for victory in contrast to the Democratic Party, which has struggled to define itself and what it stands for in its platform.

Tellingly, 1,069 Democratic delegates voted against their party’s platform at their convention last week, while 3,562 voted for the platform and 87 abstained. This is a clear sign of a badly splintered party, divided between the far-left and even farther-left radicals in an intra-party civil war.

OVER 1,000 DNC DELEGATES VOTED AGAINST PARTY PLATFORM, IN SIGN OF DEM DISCORD

Former Vice President Biden has vowed to raise taxes, redirect funding from law enforcement (although he later called for more funding for police), implement gun control, renew the deeply flawed Iran nuclear deal, and give more benefits to illegal immigrants.

President Trump has cut taxes, wants more money for law enforcement, protects the Second Amendment, got us out of the Iran nuclear deal, and is fighting to secure the border from illegal entry. These are just some of his major policy differences with Biden.

The Democrats falsely claim their candidate for president is a moderate, but democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said: “Joe Biden will become the most progressive president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and that, at this moment, is what we need.” And ardent Sanders supporter and fellow socialist radical Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is also supporting Biden.

Democrats say their vice-presidential nominee — Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. — is just what the party needs to unite. She started her own campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in a rousing manner with big crowds and big fundraising, but as the campaign progressed both waned, showing that she was unpopular even with Democratic voters.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

At one point in the Democratic nomination race Harris was polling fifth in California, even behind Andrew Yang. In her home state of California! She dropped out early due to a lack of support. It’s a hard case to insist she brings even the Democratic Party together, never mind the nation.

It’s a telling indictment of Biden that while the president is constantly on the move, holding press conferences and answering hostile questions, speaking with voters, and demonstrating his “hands-on” approach, Biden is doing the opposite.

Biden rests in his Delaware home, casually doing handpicked interviews with friendly reporters and no wide-open press conferences. His schedule couldn’t be less rigorous. No rallies, no crisscrossing the country, no impromptu meetings with actual voters. This has earned him the apt nickname of Hidin’ Biden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No doubt the presidential debates between Biden and President Trump will matter and go a long way to persuade the few voters who have not yet made up their minds on how to cast their ballots.

With energy, enthusiasm, a record of success in office and a united base of support, President Trump is in an ideal position to win the November election — especially when he advocates for mainstream policies that will benefit the American people, while Biden lays low in his basement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM JASON CHAFFETZ