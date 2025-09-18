I’m the son of a Mexican immigrant. Democrats hate the America she loves

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Editor’s note: The following is an exclusive excerpt adapted from the author’s new book, "Traitors: The Democrat Party's Collapse into Anti-American Filth."

When President Donald Trump signed an order sending National Guardsmen into Memphis to seize control of the city’s rampant crime problem, he said, "We’re not going to allow this kind of savagery to destroy our society anymore." Normal Americans know exactly why he said it and what he meant, but Democrat leaders continue to attack the president and his supporters for demanding dramatic action to instill law and order. That's because the modern Democrat Party is openly and irrefutably anti-American.

The Biden years proved to be dangerous and literally deadly, thanks in large part to his party’s incessant denials that crime was as bad as everyone could plainly see it was. All the viral videos of looting, street violence and property destruction shocked the nation. Why was it happening?

The reasons for the chaos weren’t up for debate, however hard Democrats would have liked to overcomplicate the issue (which is what they did when they weren’t simply lying about it). Beginning in 2020, the Year of Our Floyd, the party instigated widespread violent race riots and perpetuated the lie that Black Americans are systematically gunned down in the streets by racist cops, thereby excusing all criminal activity committed by Blacks in the name of "equity." Democrat-run state legislatures, city mayors, councils and district attorneys were fully empowered to let havoc reign. They legalized theft, stopped prosecuting criminals and released violent repeat offenders without bail.

DEM CRIME POLICIES CRIPPLING CITIES EVEN IN RED STATES AS CRACKDOWN INTENSIFIES, WHITE HOUSE WARNS

As I describe in my new book "Traitors: The Democrat Party’s Collapse Into Anti-American Filth," this is the conduct of a party that simply rejects the standards and principles that should unite us. As proud citizens, they should be eager to cherish, promote and protect unmistakably American concepts like the rule of law and personal security for everyone. Democrats do not share those concepts anymore.

The modern Democrat view is that America is merely a place with a shameful past. Today’s Democrats don’t hold the belief that America is good or that its people are bound by any common cause. They believe that America is irreparably marred by its founding history and that there are irreconcilable differences of race, religion and sex, for which the only remedy is constant, never-ending conflict.

The animating force of the American left is un-American, and the contempt Democrats overtly express for a country that others so deeply admire is shameful. America remains the envy of the world even as Democrats attempt each day to destroy it.

VANCE SAYS FAR LEFT NOW DEFENDS 'VIOLENT CRIME' AS TRUMP SHOWS 'POLITICAL GENIUS'

Despite my mother being a literal Mexican immigrant who speaks Spanish, the only language I’m fluent in is English. She taught neither me nor my sister Spanish and the stated reasons for it tended to change over the years, but I always remembered one in particular: She was convinced that being bilingual meant we would fail to fully assimilate as Americans. I wanted to be sure I hadn’t misremembered that detail, so when I was wrapping up my first draft of this book, I repeated her rationale back to her. "And I stand by that," she said.

It’s not like my mother is new to America. As a child, she spent some time in California but lived mostly in Mexico. That was until she was in her mid-teens, when she moved to Southern California as a permanent legal resident. Not long after, she met my father, a (White) U.S. Marine on base where they both worked. After marrying, he said she should apply for citizenship, which she did and ultimately earned in the 1980s.

It wasn’t just our language that she made a point of assuring our assimilation. To this day, my mother holds strong contempt for foreign-born residents and citizens who display their home country flags on their cars, homes, or clothing (especially Puerto Ricans, but that’s just a Hispanic rivalry thing). Without exception, if she sees one, she says some variation of, "Stupid. You’re in this country. Don’t go waving your flag here." That intensity of her patriotism, a potent mix of deep gratitude and loyalty, was passed on to both of her children. Mission accomplished, mom.

DEMOCRATS CAN LEAD ON STOPPING CRIME. A VIRGINIA CANDIDATE KNOWS THE WAY

It’s not like she’s deeply read on American history, either. My mother is incredibly smart and loves to learn but only has a high school diploma. She simply has endless thanks for a country that, better than anywhere on Earth, offered her security, opportunity and a wide-open shot at creating a life for herself and her children that would be infinitely better than where she came from. To see others, whether native or foreign born, without that same appreciation, sparks a raging fire inside my mother.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

The same is true for my dad, though, admittedly, he’s somewhat less vocal about it. And the same is true for me. I’m also no scholar on the Revolutionary War, the civil rights movement or any of our Founding Fathers. But America is my home, and I’ve learned enough and seen enough other places to know that my country is extraordinary. More than any other place, my personal choices here can earn me a comfortable, clean and safe life. That can’t be said for anywhere else, and I’m endlessly grateful for it.

I appreciate my mother’s heritage. I love Mexican food and Latin music. But I don’t identify with it, even though anyone looking at me would surely know I’m something other than White.

CHICAGO RESTAURANT OWNER SLAMS CITY LEADERSHIP OVER CRIME: ‘WE WANT LAW AND ORDER’

I’ll never forget attending a Hispanic festival as a kid with my mother — I used to hate those — and seeing a bunch of other children playing soccer. A man my mom knew asked me if I wanted to join the game. I said no, because I had no idea how to play. "You don’t know how to play soccer?!" he said. "Man, that’s your culture!" Even at 8 years old, the look on my face must have been pure bewilderment. I grew up in a suburb of Charleston, South Carolina, knew not a lick of Spanish and my favorite singer was Michael Jackson. Soccer and Hispanic festivals were demonstrably not my culture.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I was raised to be proud of America and nowhere else. I was raised to care about it and to respect everything that makes it possible — the laws, the expectations and, more importantly than anything else, the people who came before me and passed it on.

The odds are that I would have been born anywhere else in the world. But I got to be born here. That’s life’s ultimate winning lottery ticket. It’s fragile. Real American patriots know that. Democrats no longer do.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM EDDIE SCARRY