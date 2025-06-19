REP RO KHANNA: A commonsense, bipartisan plan for immigration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The crisis in Los Angeles is a test of federalism and American values.

I unequivocally condemn anyone who engaged in political violence, vandalism or harassed law enforcement. There is no denying that violence we saw from some of the protesters in LA was wrong.

But President Donald Trump’s attempt to override California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom’s authority over the National Guard was not prudent and damaged the principle of limited federal power. Californians did not ask for the Marines or the National Guard. They wanted local and state law enforcement to restore order.

In a House Armed Services Committee hearing last week, I asked Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth if he would abide by a district court ruling if they were to decide that deploying active-duty troops to Los Angeles was illegal. He refused to say if he would obey the district courts. Only after being pushed again by Maryland Democrat Rep. Sarah Elfreth, did he acknowledge that he would obey the Supreme Court.

The administration's disregard for checks and balances and nonchalance about following court orders should be alarming to every American.

We need leaders of both parties to stand up for the Constitution and offer a commonsense plan for those undocumented immigrants who are paying taxes and working hard.

Even Trump is starting to recognize this. After facing backlash from industry leaders, he appeared to be considering an exemption for farms, hotels, and restaurants from the ICE raids, which his administration has now reversed.

Of the 2.4 million farmworkers in the U.S., an estimated 40% lack legal status. They are critical to our country’s food production.

Instead of deporting all hardworking farmworkers, we need to create a path to legalization and citizenship. That is why I support the bipartisan "Farm Workforce Modernization Act" that would create a program for agricultural workers to earn legal status through continued employment.

Now is the time to pass bipartisan legislation, Mr. President. Let's pass a law supporting a path to legalization and the citizenship for undocumented immigrants who are working hard and paying taxes in, as you define it, farming, hotels, and restaurants. Doing so would be a first step in getting something done on immigration and bringing this country together instead of just hurling insults at each other.

More broadly, as Americans stand up for due process at town halls and at rallies, we should understand what peaceful protest, at its best, looks like.

We can take inspiration from the tradition of Martin Luther King Jr., Mahatma Gandhi, and my grandfather, Amarnath Vidyalankar, who was an Indian freedom fighter. He spent several years in jail as part of Gandhi's movement. I am reminded of how the freedom fighters dressed well, were polite, and avoided confrontation with law enforcement. The same was true of civil rights freedom riders. We need this discipline today in order to break through and claim the moral high ground.

We should also share the story of immigrants who believe in hard work, love of country, and patriotism. This was the story Mario Cuomo told about his uneducated father who worked 16-hour days and bled from the bottom of his feet. In my case, my father woke up at the crack of dawn to be one of the first at his workplace. My parents taught me that by being born in America I won the lottery. They instilled in me a love for American history, for the English language, and for our country’s story and a relentless commitment to hard work.

I believe by creating pathways to legalization and citizenship for hardworking immigrants who pay taxes, we can have social cohesion and build a nation where everyone can thrive.

That spirit of finding common ground is what will allow our democracy to lead over China and be a model to the world.